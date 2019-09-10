This story was updated at 12:50 p.m. Tuesday.
During the opening statements from attorneys in the capital murder trial of Daniel Greco, a Denton County prosecutor revealed that Greco — accused of strangling to death Anjanette Harris — was also the father of Harris’ unborn child.
Greco of Little Elm is on trial for capital murder in the death of Harris and their unborn child, a boy. She was in her 18th week of pregnancy. The Denton County District Attorney’s Office will seek the death penalty if the jury finds Greco guilty.
The trial started again Tuesday after a stalled start Monday morning. Both prosecutors and the defense gave their opening statements to the jury Tuesday morning.
While Greco had previously denied to investigators that he was the father of the child, according to an arrest affidavit, a prosecutor said to the jurors during his opening statements that a paternity test showed Greco was the father.
During cross examination of the state's witness, Greco’s attorneys teed up their strategy that will likely have a direct impact into whether Greco is found guilty of capital murder: Was Harris’ own actions ahead of her death to blame for the unborn child’s death?
The defense told jurors that Harris had a blood alcohol level of 0.25 at the time of her death. And as they cross examined Harris’ ex-boyfriend, they asked about her alleged history of excessive drinking.
While Greco admitted to investigators in 2016 that he bound Harris during sex and accidentally killed her, the question as to whether he killed his child remains.
By lunchtime Tuesday, the state had called several witnesses, starting with Harris’ mother, then her sister, a Denton County Sheriff’s Office dispatcher and, before a 15-minute recess, the woman who called 911 on March 6, 2016 to report the finding of Harris’ body.