A 26-year-old who went missing from the Denton State Supported Living Center Monday night was found safe Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Grant Logan, a resident of the living center, was last seen at the living center around 8:30 p.m. Amy Cunningham, a spokesperson for the Denton Police Department, said police were notified he was missing around 9:58 p.m.
The center houses hundreds of people with developmental disabilities.
"He spent the night at [Monsignor King Outreach Center] and [was] found at Our Daily Bread," Cunningham said.
Logan was reported safe just before 10:30 a.m.
"Lewisville Fire helped out by providing a drone with a thermal camera and [the Texas Department of Public Safety] provided a helicopter last night," Cunningham said.
The last time authorities searched for a missing Denton State Supported Living Center resident was in 2019. That resident, LeCarvin DeKevin "Kevin" Lewis, was last seen leaving the facility June 29, 2019 in the afternoon and a caller reported he was missing two hours later.
Lewis was found dead five days later by employees on campus grounds, the same place staff and authorities first searched for him.
The Texas Health & Human Services Commission, which runs the state living centers in Texas, said after Lewis' death that they would review how he went missing, what staff did to search for him and review policies or security measures that may need to be strengthened.
