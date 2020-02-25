More details have emerged in the Dec. 2, 2019, fatal shooting of a tow truck driver in Lake Dallas after the man accused of firing the shots, Barry DeGeorge, 37, was indicted Thursday on a murder charge.
Two Lake Dallas police officers were leaving a QuikTrip when they heard 8-10 gunshots down the road near a Best Western Inn & Suites, according to an arrest affidavit. As they approached the hotel at 305 W. Swisher Road, they located a tow truck that was towing a gray Nissan.
The affidavit states DeGeorge, from Normangee, had yelled at Zachary Johnson and his co-worker from a third-floor window of the hotel, and that the two yelled back saying they had a repossession order for the Nissan. DeGeorge then allegedly began shooting.
Johnson’s co-worker yelled out to police when they arrived that Johnson had been shot. DeGeorge approached officers and said his truck had been stolen the night before and that he was the person shooting, according to the affidavit. An officer placed him in handcuffs and took him to the patrol vehicle.
The affidavit says another officer checked the tow truck and saw Johnson slumped over and unresponsive. A third officer that arrived and a Hickory Creek police officer got him out of the vehicle and began CPR until the Lake Cities Fire Department arrived shortly after, who then took over rescue operations.
Johnson was taken to Medical City Denton, where he later was pronounced dead. The affidavit says he had a gunshot wound on his back.
Officers spoke with DeGeorge’s girlfriend, who said she was in the room with him when she saw him shoot at the vehicle. The affidavit says she told him not to shoot.
DeGeorge remains in the Denton County Jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond.