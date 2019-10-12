A man about the age of 20 was found stabbed outside in the 3600 block of East McKinney Street on Saturday night and later died at a hospital, according to Denton police.
Officers were working the scene at the corner of East McKinney at Cardinal Drive beginning just after 7:30 p.m. Saturday. By midnight, investigators did not have any suspects in the stabbing, a department spokeswoman said.
Police said a 911 caller was asked by the victim to call for authorities to report a stabbing. That call came in at 7:36 p.m. Saturday, police said in a news release.
Officers found the man with a stab wound; he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
As of about midnight, Cardinal Drive between McKinney Street and Bluebird Circle was closed to traffic as investigators worked the active crime scene. Police said in the news release that there was no widespread or ongoing threat to the public following the stabbing.
This story will be updated later Sunday morning.