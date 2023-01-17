A man accused in the fatal shooting of a Fort Worth police officer in 2018 will serve 60 years in prison.
Samuel Mayfield, 37, pleaded guilty to murder Tuesday, the Tarrant County district attorney’s office announced. A judge determined his sentence.
In September 2018, Mayfield and two other men — Timothy Huff and Dacion Steptoe — were approached by officers who were conducting surveillance during an investigation into a string of robberies at Latino-owned bars in Fort Worth, police have said. Authorities said Steptoe shot at the officers, leading them to return fire.
Fort Worth police Officer Garrett Hull, 40, who had worked at the department for 17 years, was fatally shot. Steptoe also was killed.
In June, a Tarrant County jury found Huff guilty of capital murder. He was sentenced to life in prison.
Under Texas law holds, anyone who takes part in activities “clearly dangerous to human life” that result in a death can be held culpable in the death, regardless of whether that person was directly responsible for the slaying.
The family of the slain officer supported Mayfield’s plea, the DA’s office said.
“With this plea, the family of Officer Garrett Hull can move on knowing they don’t have to relive Garrett’s death,” said Tim Rodgers, a Tarrant County assistant criminal district attorney. “Justice in horrible cases takes many forms, and many factors are taken into consideration in deciding what an appropriate plea is.”
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.