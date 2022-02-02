A roommate said the man fatally shot by police early Saturday had been in the hospital earlier and wasn’t “in his right mind.”
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man shot and killed by the Denton Police Department on Saturday as David Christopher Chernosky. Chernosky, 28, was from Sanger.
He was pronounced dead at Medical City Denton just after 2 a.m. Saturday due to a gunshot wound in the chest. Denton police shot Chernosky during what they said was a hostage situation.
Police were called out to The Vibe Apartment Homes on East McKinney Street and arrived around 1:35 a.m. Saturday. During a 911 call, Chernosky allegedly told dispatchers he was going to kill himself and “get it over with,” citing problems he was having with a woman.
Rainey Beard, who said she was Chernosky’s roommate, said he called her during one of the times he was arrested. She said they had known each other for about a year.
“He should not have ever been released from jail custody or hospital custody the day before,” she said. “This was his third incident with law enforcement involved and he was unstable at the hospital. I don’t understand why they didn’t seek putting him somewhere they could watch him because he was obviously not stable, not in his right mind.”
Chernosky was arrested the day before his death on one count of public intoxication, non-alcohol. He allegedly broke into a car in the 4100 block of Mill Run Road, but one caller who saw him get into their car declined to press charges. Chernosky allegedly admitted to police that he was high on marijuana.
Police Chief Frank Dixon said during a news conference Saturday morning that Chernosky had his grip around a woman’s neck as he was holding a knife to her body. He said officers at the scene tried to negotiate with Chernosky for five or six minutes, and as they kept talking, he said Chernosky raised the knife in his hand up “almost in a stabbing motion” several times.
At one point while he was raising the knife, an officer shot one round from his patrol rifle and struck him, Dixon said. He said Chersnoky fell but continued to hold the knife, and police used a stun gun as they approached him.
They got the uninjured woman away from him and called paramedics for Chernosky. He was taken to Medical City Denton and pronounced dead around 2:10 a.m.
Public records show Chernosky served time at the Huntsville Unit, a state prison, starting in 2013. He was convicted in Denton County in 2013 of burglary of a habitation, deadly conduct, possession of a prohibited weapon and theft of property. The longest sentence he was given in those cases was eight years.
“It’s a very sad time for all of us,” Beard said. “We hate to see our friend go, especially like that. His family is grieving and people are leaving hate messages, and it’s just a really bad situation.”