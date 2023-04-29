A man accused of fatally shooting a Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD employee almost a decade ago has agreed to plead guilty to murder, according to authorities.

Gerardo Alvarez, 46, was scheduled to stand trial in early May. On Thursday, he agreed to plead guilty to fatally shooting Todd Fenton in October 2013 for a 30-year-prison sentence, Carrollton police said in a news release.

