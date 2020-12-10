The man accused of killing Argyle's resident turkey was going to eat him, a Texas Parks and Wildlife captain said Thursday.
Local authorities found the man who killed Tom the Turkey on Wednesday and filed charges related to illegal hunting, according to a news release from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Cole Lemmon, a 27-year-old man experiencing homelessness, wasn’t arrested, but he was charged with hunting without a license and hunting or possessing a game animal taken from a public roadway. Both are Class C misdemeanors with fines up to $500.
“It is turkey season right now, but he doesn’t have permission to hunt right there,” Parks and Wildlife Capt. Cliff Swofford said. “That’s why it’s not a hunting a protected animal [charge]. You can’t kill it the way he did it.”
Swofford said Lemmon also will have to pay civil restitution. According to Texas Parks and Wildlife, people who violate hunting and fishing laws in the state also have to pay restitution as the department seeks the civil recovery value for the loss of wildlife resources.
“That bird, just like the white-tailed deer and other animals, belongs to people of the state of Texas,” Swofford said. “There’s no private ownership in the U.S. of game animals. That turkey is included in that. Nobody owned that turkey. It was wild, and it belonged to everyone in the state, including the man that killed it. However, if you’re to going take it, you’ve got to adhere to the law.”
Swofford said he didn't know how much the restitution would be.
Joshua Bulger, a game warden, said Wednesday the report they received alleged someone pulled onto the side of the road and wrung the turkey’s neck. He said it was the turkey that’s been in Argyle for years.
Posts on social media Wednesday morning alleging Tom’s slaying prompted the Argyle Police Department and Texas Parks and Wildlife to launch an investigation.
The Police Department said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that they identified someone involved and obtained video footage from a camera in the area of Frenchtown Road and Charyl Lynn Drive.
Swofford said Argyle police positively identified the man, and the Denton Police Department found him Thursday morning in Denton. Swofford said a game warden went out to question the suspect, who admitted to the offense.
“By all accounts, they were going to eat the bird,” Swofford said. “That’s what all indicators show because he cleaned it, and we got some of the meat back.”
In a statement Thursday morning, the police said they would love to have another town turkey, but they learned it’s illegal to release a turkey into town without permission from Texas Parks and Wildlife.
Tom had been a resident of Argyle for six to seven years, an Argyle Auto Care employee said Wednesday. The fowl was known for stopping traffic on U.S. Highway 377 and pecking at the car tires of passersby.
Swofford said they were able to get back Tom’s beard and brought it to the Argyle Police Department. An Argyle Auto Care employee said Thursday people have placed a cross and flowers in remembrance of Tom near the shop.