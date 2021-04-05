Police charged the 28-year-old man suspected of attempted kidnappings over the weekend with aggravated kidnapping Monday, according to a news release.
Arique Bagby, of Lake Dallas, is a suspect in several kidnappings since Saturday in the Denton area. Two women reported similar incidents Saturday morning to the Corinth and Denton police departments, and the agencies began investigating them as being possibly linked.
Bagby was booked Sunday into the Denton City Jail. His bail was set at $500,000. Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham confirmed Monday morning Bagby had been transferred to the Denton County Jail.
The release says the charge for aggravated kidnapping is related to the incident that occurred Saturday in south Denton, but more charges may follow as police continue investigating.
A woman told officers she was walking her dog Saturday morning around the 2000 block of Del Mar Court, a residential area, when a driver of an SUV displayed a gun and told her to get in. Police said she complied and got into the vehicle. She was able to escape after a short distance.
She called 911, and police were dispatched to the area around 11:44 a.m.
In Corinth, a woman around 11:30 a.m. Saturday told police she noticed a vehicle stop near Oakmont and Park Palisades drives while she was jogging. The driver pointed a handgun at her and told her to get in, according to a news release.
Police said Sunday there was another kidnapping attempt in Corinth. Officers stopped the driver of the suspect vehicle Sunday. He was arrested at that time and charged with driving while intoxicated.