A grand jury indicted a 40-year-old man Thursday on one count of murder in the death of his girlfriend on March 6.
Zeniff Rudd was in Dallas at the time of his arrest on Nov. 5. His arrest came eight months after Mindy Tenerias’ death.
Rudd alleged on March 6 that Tenerias, 26, was killed when a gun fell and fired on its own, shooting her. The Denton Police Department responded to the shooting around 12:57 a.m. at the Oak Meadows Apartments, 1810 Teasley Lane, and found Tenerias on the floor with a gunshot wound. Rudd told police he was lying in bed when the incident happened.
Tenerias was pronounced dead about an hour later at a hospital, and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office ruled her death was due to a gunshot wound to the chest.
A spokesperson for the Police Department said in November that officers got a warrant for Rudd’s arrest the same day they arrested him. The case against him was pending until the medical examiner ruled Tenerias’ death a homicide.
The medical examiner’s office ruled her death a homicide on Oct. 11. A spokesperson for the office said they were waiting on firearms testing results from the Department of Public Safety.
Denton police officers arrested Rudd at a homeless shelter in Dallas. He was later booked into the Denton County Jail, where he remains in lieu of a $50,000 bail.
