Denton police arrested 28-year-old Xavier Deron Patterson on an aggravated assault charge Friday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane, according to a news release.
Dispatch received a hang-up call from the residence Friday at about 7:35 p.m., the release states. A woman was found dead by police inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.
Officers located a man, Patterson, with injuries inside the residence. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The release says Patterson was discharged after hospital personnel determined his injuries were non-life-threatening.
Patterson was arrested after an interview with detectives. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Denton City Jail.
The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.