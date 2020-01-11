Denton police arrested 28-year-old Xavier Deron Patterson on an aggravated assault charge Friday after officers responded to a 911 hang-up call from a residence in the 1400 block of Carrigan Lane, according to a news release.

Dispatch received a hang-up call from the residence Friday at about 7:35 p.m., the release states. A woman was found dead by police inside the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.

Xavier Patterson Mug.jpg

Xavier Deron Patterson

Officers located a man, Patterson, with injuries inside the residence. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. The release says Patterson was discharged after hospital personnel determined his injuries were non-life-threatening.

Patterson was arrested after an interview with detectives. He is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was taken to the Denton City Jail.

The investigation is ongoing and the identity of the victim is not being released pending notification of family.

ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached via Twitter at @zairalperez.

Recommended for you