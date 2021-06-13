UPDATE: This story has been updated with information on the suspect and where the incident took place.Denton police have arrested a man after a Sunday afternoon stabbing in the 2800 block of Fort Worth Drive sent another man to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Denton Police Department.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said no police report was available for the incident that took place at a residence in a mobile home park as of Sunday evening, but that officers responded to the stabbing with a large police presence at about 4:43 p.m.
Hugo Duarte Torres was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on Sunday evening and was booked into the City of Denton jail.
The man who was stabbed suffered life-threatening injuries and is still being treated at a local hospital.