A man who allegedly killed his daughters in 2008 was taken into custody in Justin Tuesday by the FBI's Dallas Field Office, according to a news release.
Yaser Abdel Said, 63, was placed on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list in 2014 for capital murder. The Irving Police Department opened an investigation on Jan. 1, 2008, after Said's two daughters were found shot to death in a taxicab.
The news release says he took his teenage daughters, Amina and Sarah, for a ride in his taxi on New Years Day to Irving. They were later found dead inside the cab with multiple gunshot wounds after Sarah called 911 for help. The sisters were students at Lewisville High School.
An arrest warrant was issued for Said's arrest the following day and another warrant for unlawful flight to avoid prosecution was issued in August 2008.
The Dallas Morning News reported Said's son and brother, Islam Said and Yassein Said, are accused of helping him elude arrest and were arrested in Euless.