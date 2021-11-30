A Florida-based company that’s one of the country’s largest mattress manufacturers is leasing a new regional plant and distribution center in North Texas.
Sherwood Bedding, which has operations in six states, has leased a new industrial building in the Austin Ranch mixed-use development west of the Dallas North Tollway.
The almost 235,000-square-foot manufacturing center and warehouse will be near Plano Parkway and Tittle Drive, and construction will start early next year.
It’s a project of developer Billingsley Co.
“Sherwood Bedding has been a longstanding tenant of ours at another location, and their robust pace of growth required that they move to a larger building.” George Billingsley, partner at Billingsley Co., said in a statement. “We are honored to retain the relationship and partner with them on this build to suit development.
“With the strong market demand, we look forward to commencing on other new industrial developments in both Lewisville and Denton in the near future.”
Sherwood Bedding signed a 10-year lease in the new Lewisville building, which will open in early 2023.
Damian Rivera of ESRP negotiated the lease with Billingsley. Construction firm Gordon Highlander will be the general contractor on the project.
Sherwood Bedding opened its first U.S. manufacturing plant in the U.S. in the mid-1970s. The company is a major manufacturer of private-label mattresses, and its products are sold by retailers and direct to consumers.