Texas Republicans have largely abandoned voting by mail, a stark departure from when GOP voters used to cast mail-in ballots at a higher rate than Democrats.
Republican leaders say the reasons behind the shift are two-fold.
Former President Donald Trump has vilified mail-in voting as a reason he lost the 2020 presidential election to Joe Biden. He asserts a level of fraud that was never proven. Even so, Trump won Texas and Republicans maintained control of the Texas Senate and House.
Still, after Trump lashed out, the Texas Legislature last year approved a controversial elections bill that put cumbersome regulations on mail-in voting, which has resulted in confusion and thousands of ballot applications rejected by election officials.
That’s why some Republicans say that Trump and the Legislature went too far with their rhetoric and actions related to mail-in voting. They contend elderly and disabled Republicans are being led to believe the process is tainted, which results in them rejecting a longstanding practice that makes it easier and more convenient for them to vote.
“It was wrong to make it such a negative thing, when in fact it’s so helpful for older seniors,” said longtime Republican consultant Clayton P. Henry of Dallas. “That’s another case of somebody talking about something and not really realizing what the implications really are, so when someone like Trump casts darkness on our entire system of voting for older people, and makes them doubt whether their vote is counted, it’s a shame.”