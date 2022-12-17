A magnitude-5.4 earthquake rattled West Texas on Friday, officials said — exactly one month after an earthquake of the same magnitude shook the region, sending tremors through Mexico.

The earthquake, which hit about 5:35 p.m., was reported 12 miles north-northwest of Midland, which is roughly 330 miles west of Dallas, according to the National Weather Service.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you