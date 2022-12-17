Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 52F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph..
Updated: December 18, 2022 @ 1:46 am
A magnitude-5.4 earthquake rattled West Texas on Friday, officials said — exactly one month after an earthquake of the same magnitude shook the region, sending tremors through Mexico.
The earthquake, which hit about 5:35 p.m., was reported 12 miles north-northwest of Midland, which is roughly 330 miles west of Dallas, according to the National Weather Service.
It was the fourth-strongest earthquake in Texas history, the weather service said. A map from the U.S. Geological Survey showed reports the earthquake was felt as far away as San Antonio and Del Rio.
On Nov. 16, a magnitude-5.4 quake hit about 23 miles south of Mentone, a small community south of the New Mexico state line and 400 miles west of Dallas.
Jonathan Tytell, a geophysicist with the U.S. Geological Survey, told a radio station the November earthquake was likely caused by oil and gas activity.
