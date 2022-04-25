Denton's League of United Latin American Citizens will be awarding scholarships to 32 seniors from Denton ISD high schools on Wednesday evening.
“It’s a time for us to celebrate and acknowledge all of the Latino scholars,” said Lilyan Prado Carrillo, council treasurer and membership chair of local Council 4366. “I don’t know how many of them would call themselves that. I don’t know how many of them might have received scholarships before, but … these kids have amazing stories.”
Notable recipients include Denton High School’s president of the youth LULAC chapter who, Carrillo said, aims to become an attorney. LULAC is currently trying to match the student with an internship under a local attorney to help carve a path for a successful career. LULAC will be awarding scholarships to students accepted to such prestigious universities as Cornell and Penn State.
Denton LULAC has in the past 10 years awarded $300,000 to upward of 250 Denton ISD seniors, according to a news release. This year’s scholarships amount to $32,275 collected from a variety of donors, from private citizens to the Denton school board. Carrillo credits the success of this year’s fundraising to the organization’s new acceptance of electronic donations through Squarespace.
This year, LULAC is unveiling scholarships to trade schools, breaking the mold from the typical two- or four-year university scholarships. The organization also is fundraising for the Denton Chamber of Commerce's Leadership Denton program to cover the application fee and reimburse students who otherwise couldn’t afford the nine days off work to attend.
This leadership program has seen several alumni land in various municipal positions, such as Jason Barrow of the Denton Parks and Recreation Department and Kelly Fair with the Denton County Sheriff's Office. With this effort, the organization said it hopes to diversify the makeup of local boards and commissions to empower the voices of Latino community members in municipal decision making.
LULAC members said their scholarships for Hispanic and Latino students are more necessary than ever after a federal judge’s recent ruling that it’s unconstitutional for undocumented students to receive in-state tuition rates at universities such as the University of North Texas.
“It’s astonishing to me,” Carrillo said. “It’s the students’ livelihood.”
She and fellow LULAC member Bellann Morales-Hyten of Maverick Financial said they are concerned about the unintended economic consequences of exposing Hispanic students to the increased financial strain of higher tuition.
Morales-Hyten said she believes the issue is being “taken out context” and turned into a “personal thing.” “We have to educate our youth,” she said. “It’s about the future of Texas.”
With Texas’ rising Hispanic population, Carrillo said she worries the economic burden put on students will hinder their ability to buy homes and collect equity, thus hurting Texas’ economy by preventing them from putting their money back into the community through shopping and taxes. LULAC is fighting back through scholarships and by creating a pipeline for Hispanic students to earn leadership positions at the local and state level where they can create change necessary for the constituents they represent.
Wednesday’s banquet also will be a celebration of the appointment of LULAC's council secretary Cynthia Hill to the United Way of Denton County board of directors. Hill, a current participant of the Leadership Denton program, stands as an example of younger LULAC members representing younger generations of Latinos. With Hill’s United Way appointment, Carrillo said LULAC is excited to collaborate with the volunteer organization to connect Latino citizens to community services and resources.
The banquet will be hosted at Global Spheres Center in Corinth. Doors open at 6 p.m.