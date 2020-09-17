The League of United Latin American Citizens and the NAACP are scheduled to host a virtual forum for Denton City Council and mayoral candidates on Sept. 25.
The event is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m.

“Each candidate will have one minute to answer each question,” according to a news release. “At the end of the question and answer session, each candidate will be given two minutes for closing.”

At 6:30 p.m. Oct. 2, the same organizations are scheduled to host a similar event for Denton County commissioner candidates.
— Paul Bryant

 

Recommended for you

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!