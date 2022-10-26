Dallas attorney Domingo Garcia
Domingo Garcia speaks during a support rally for DACA recipients at City Hall Plaza in Dallas on Sept. 6, 2017.

 Rosa Baca/DMN

Two factions of the League of United Latin American Citizens are claiming administrative control of the nation’s oldest Hispanic civil rights organization, and legal analysts say the dispute will likely be settled in court.

In simultaneous meetings on Oct. 21 and 22 in Dallas and Washington, D.C., these two factions tried to outmaneuver each other to take control by removing board members and appointing new people to key positions.

