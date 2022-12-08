Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks to reporters in February
Buy Now

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks to reporters at a press conference at the state Capitol on Feb. 18.

 Jordan Vonderhaar/The Texas Tribune

AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is noncommittal on whether the Legislature should add rape and incest exemptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban.

“I am not saying no, but we’d have to see a real groundswell of Republicans in the House and Senate to say yes,” Patrick told Spectrum News’ Capital Tonight in an interview.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you