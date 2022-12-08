AUSTIN — Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is noncommittal on whether the Legislature should add rape and incest exemptions to the state’s near-total abortion ban.
“I am not saying no, but we’d have to see a real groundswell of Republicans in the House and Senate to say yes,” Patrick told Spectrum News’ Capital Tonight in an interview.
The state’s restrictive abortion law was triggered by the fall of Roe vs. Wade and bans the procedure except in cases to save the pregnant patient’s life.
Ahead of the midterm elections, some Republicans, including Sens. Joan Huffman of Houston and Robert Nichols of Jacksonville, signaled an openness to allowing abortions for victims of rape and incest.
Neither has filed a bill to address the issue. The legislative session begins Jan. 10.
Patrick, a Republican who controls the Senate, said he respects the views of the two senators who reached out. But he pointed out that they are two of 19 Republicans in the chamber; there are 31 senators in total.
“I don’t know that there’s a groundswell in the House or the Senate to do anything, but every session I’m surprised by something and so we’ll see,” he said.
Patrick did not reveal where he stands on the issue in the short clip. A full version of the interview will air Dec. 22.
An overwhelming majority of Texans across the political spectrum support allowing abortion in cases of rape, according to recent polling.
The issue is expected to take center stage in the upcoming session.
A few Republicans have proposed tightening the law, such as penalizing companies that help their employees get abortions out of state. New Mexico is the only neighboring state that still allows abortions, and according to the The Guttmacher Institute, the average driving distance from Texas to a clinic is over 500 miles one way.
Some Democrats say the law’s only exemption for medical emergencies needs to be better defined. Some doctors have reportedly delayed ending dangerous pregnancies out of fear of being jailed or sued.
Since the restrictive laws took effect, research shows that demand for abortion pills by mail in Texas has surged.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.