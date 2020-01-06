DRC_5_20_19_Assignments_JRK0110.JPG
Clean-up work has stopped at 2101 Shady Oaks Drive after crews found more low-level radioactive waste than expected. Kensington Title had foreclosed on the property and had been paying for the work until May 2018. State health officials may have to step in and finish the job.

Neither U.S. Radiopharmaceuticals nor state officials appealed a state administrative law judge's proposed $465,000 fine for USR's failure to clean up low-level radioactive waste being stored in Denton.  

The Utah company could have faced financial penalties nearly four times higher under state law

The new owner of the property, Kensington Title, began cleaning up the property in early 2018 but stopped decommissioning over a dispute of back taxes owed. Part of the reasoning for the amount of the fine is that state officials expect it will cost about $500,000 to finish the job. 

Conditions at the property remain unchanged, said Chris Van Deusen, spokesman for the Texas Department of State Health Services.

The state health commissioner is expected to adopt the fine in the coming days. 

