Updated at 11:07 a.m.
Loop 288 at Spencer Road is now open after it was closed for roughly three hours following a serious crash involving a motorcyclist, authorities said.
One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries following the crash. Authorities with the Denton police and fire departments confirmed one of the vehicles was a motorcycle.
A spokesperson for the Denton Fire Department said the hospitalized person was the motorcyclist.
The northbound lanes of North Loop 288 are closed starting at Spencer Road. The crash occurred farther north in the 1200 block of South Loop 288.
Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith said at 8 a.m. that first responders were actively working the crash. The road was reopened around 11 a.m.
This is a developing story. Additional updates will be posted throughout the day.