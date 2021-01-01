While we learned in 2020 that any year can be unpredictable, Denton Record-Chronicle journalists will be watching for things likely on the horizon for 2021 from construction to coronavirus vaccine distribution.
Here’s what we’ll be watching in city and county government.
New mayor, new agenda
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth said city officials’ focus in 2021 is completing projects on time in the 2019 bond program and increasing Denton’s commercial tax base. It is estimated that 83% of that program will be complete in three years.
It includes almost $221 million in bond revenue for street improvements, police facilities and land acquisition for parks. A larger commercial tax base would reduce the tax burden on residential property owners, helping them and renters, Hudspeth said. Property tax revenue accounts for 38% of the city’s $1.3 billion budget.
A lot will still be under construction
Some elements in the reconstruction of Bonnie Brae Street from Interstate 35E to Scripture that are part of the 2014 bond program are expected to be completed next year. Bonnie Brae is central to a nearly $62 million bond program, construction of which extends from U.S. Highway 377 to U.S. Highway 380.
Officials are expected to complete construction of American Legion Hall Senior Center in 2021 — a renovation in the planning for years expected to cost about $1.5 million. The center is two buildings joined by a covered walkway, with the south structure built in 1957 and the north building completed in 2003. An architectural firm determined in 2017 that it would be too costly to repair the south building because of foundation and structural problems.
A new county courthouse
After breaking ground over two years ago, Denton County’s new courthouse building off of Loop 288 is set for completion in spring. The project will consolidate much of the county’s administration, including several offices currently at the Joseph A. Carroll building and the Courthouse on the Square, such as Commissioners Court, Budget, Auditor and others. That consolidation will allow for the former two buildings to have expanded judicial services and increased museum space, respectively, in addition to making the new project a single administrative space with community gathering areas.
Coming in at about 96,000 square feet, the project broke ground with a $43 million budget, and was originally scheduled for completion in mid-2020. With the pandemic likely contributing to delays in that timeline, city officials now say the project should be ready to go by spring.
Vaccines, vaccines, vaccines
Now that vaccine rollout has started, we’ll continue to follow this story into the new year. While many pharmacies, doctor’s offices and others will receive vaccine allocations, Denton County Public Health will too.
When the first doses were made available to members of the public who are at-risk, securing registration for one was chaotic. The county health department had seven people answering the phone to accept registrations Wednesday with space for 30 more callers to wait on hold but several residents couldn’t get through at all.
After a chaotic rollout, Denton County Commissioners Court voted to get an online system to manage vaccinations distributed by public health.
While health officials hope to do weekly vaccinations like they did with coronavirus testing, it’s hard to plan for because shipments will vary week-to-week for now.