Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph..
Partly cloudy skies. Low near 75F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: July 1, 2023 @ 7:46 pm
Children and parents watched several jeeps from the Denton County Jeep Club passing through the parade.
Hundreds gathered to cheer and wave to the Yankee Doodle Parade participants around downtown Denton Saturday morning to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
The route began near the Wells Fargo Building at the intersection of Austin and Hickory streets, continued around the Square, then traveled down McKinney Street to the Denton Civic Center.
The parade featured Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth; his wife, Diane; and their daughter atop the Denton Fire Department’s firetruck while waving to the packed downtown crowd.
Locals watched the Denton Soccer Association pass through downtown Denton at the Square during Saturday's morning parade.
Sons of the American Revolution of the Denton chapter dressed as patriots during the parade.
A man waving two flags while the Denton County Jeep Club rolled its way through downtown Denton at the Square during the Yankee Doodle Parade on Saturday morning.
Parade participants tossed treats to children throughout the morning.
Denton Mayor Gerard Hudspeth with his wife, Diane, and daughter wave to the crowd atop a firetruck during the parade.
A woman waves to the crowd while riding a donkey-pulled cart during the parade.
Parade participants wore red, white and blue Fourth of July attire while waving to the crowd as locals cheered back at the participants.
Denton’s holiday celebration continues on Monday during the city’s Jubilee Festival and the Independence Day drone show.
The Jubilee Festival event will include live music by Brave Combo and activities in downtown Denton starting at 6 p.m.
The celebration concludes with the Denton Noon Kiwanis Club drone show that replaced the fireworks display. Lighted drones will take flight at 9:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. above the Square.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Every Wednesday morning, get the week's top crime stories in Denton from the Blotter in your inbox.
Make sure you're prepared with the Denton Record-Chronicle's coverage of Denton County's key races, and the candidates in the running for them.
Stay up to date with all of the sports news coming out of Denton-area high schools.
Get exclusive, in-depth coverage of the University of North Texas athletics teams in this weekly newsletter.
Get the latest, most up-to-date breaking news in your inbox.
Receive information from our advertisers or special DR-C offers.
Every morning, get a link to our newly redesigned e-Edition and the top Denton headlines you need to start your day.
Get exclusive coverage about business in Denton County in your inbox twice a month, with a focus on the housing market.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.