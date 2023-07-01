Jeeps for front
Children and parents watched several jeeps from the Denton County Jeep Club passing through the parade.

Hundreds gathered to cheer and wave to the Yankee Doodle Parade participants around downtown Denton Saturday morning to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.

The route began near the Wells Fargo Building at the intersection of Austin and Hickory streets, continued around the Square, then traveled down McKinney Street to the Denton Civic Center.

Yankee Doodle Parade Photo Gallery

