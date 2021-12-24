Look back through the six biggest stories in Denton this year

After searching through our archives and analyzing our coverage of northern Denton County throughout the year, the newsroom gathered together the biggest stories that have marked the past year.
Here are the Denton Record-Chronicle’s six top stories of 2021.
February freeze
The first inklings of what February’s massive winter storm would mean for many residents came just days beforehand. The Record-Chronicle ran photos of warming stations and emergency vehicles ready for snow removal on Friday, Feb. 12. Experts’ predictions for the days to come ran the next day, and it already seemed likely that some degree of rolling blackouts would occur, but it wasn’t yet clear how bad it was about to get.
Schools closed, residents struggled through days without power, Denton and other areas issued boil-water notices, and snow and ice hung around for days as vital infrastructure suffered and the city all but ground to a halt.
The city of Denton issued a disaster declaration Monday, Feb. 15, and the county followed suit Feb. 16 as the next crisis the community would experience began to unfold: problems with running water. Corinth residents experienced not just power outages but water outages because the city did not have a backup generator for pump stations. Aubrey had to issue a boil-water notice Tuesday. The next day, the city of Denton had to issue a boil-water notice as well.
Cold weather burst water pipes, damaging homes, schools and other buildings with flooding, and some structures suffered ice damage. Crews worked around the clock to make the area as habitable as possible, but the inescapable effects lingered for a week or more.
Volunteers also stepped up to provide clean water to residents living in homes and apartment communities that had no access to running water before local officials stepped in. Other nonprofit grassroots efforts followed for the coming days to provide food and water to people in the coming days and weeks.
Systemic issues brought to light by the storm remain unresolved less than two months before its first anniversary.
Masks in schools
The debate on whether mask requirements were good or bad marked 2021, but none played out in such a contentious way as mask mandates in area schools.
A few months into 2021, pushback on mask requirements started in a way we hadn’t seen before from an angry few to groups of parents protesting area school boards, calling on them to drop mask requirements in public schools.
The backlash started after Gov. Greg Abbott dropped the statewide mask mandate March 10. The day after, Krum ISD board members decided to keep masks in classrooms after a long debate, and then rescinded the mandate a month later.
After the pushback, Argyle ISD made masks optional at sporting events and eventually made mask-wearing optional effective in May, just weeks before school let out. Denton ISD instead chose to keep optional mask measures in place through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
While normalcy crept in over the summer as vaccination rates climbed and cases ebbed, the delta variant began to run rampant in school districts as students returned to campuses for a new school year, relaunching the debate on masks. Then guidance from Abbott and the Texas Education Agency said no hard mask mandates were allowed, prompting school boards across the state to decide if they would openly defy Abbott and risk getting sued.
Parents at Denton ISD implored the board to create a mask mandate as cases rose in late August, with dozens speaking in favor of a mask mandate. The board did implement a mandate without a mechanism to enforce mask wearing but changed the language from “required” to “recommended” a month later as cases declined.
RanchLand Foods dream deal disappears
Within a few months, Denton City Council and staffers’ enthusiasm about an economic incentive grant to bring an organic meat production company’s headquarters to Denton turned into concern.
The Denton City Council in May approved a Chapter 380 grant for RanchLand Foods to move its headquarters to Denton. The Arizona brand promised to invest almost $6 million into the former Miller of Denton building and bring more than 100 jobs to the city.
But by September, an anonymous tip about the company and its owner, Kenny J. Davis, led city staff to file a report with the Denton Police Department with concerns the company was not legitimate.
An investigation by the Denton Record-Chronicle revealed Davis had served time in federal prison for his role in a multilevel marketing scheme that had defrauded investors of more than $600,000. An appraisal district in Arizona revealed the address Davis gave for RanchLand’s main hub didn’t exist, and the closest real address was an empty field.
Charles Goodwin said he briefly worked as an executive for RanchLand in Denton. Soon after, he said, he and many other employees stopped being paid. An email Goodwin received from RanchLand parent company IHI Holdings showed he was owed nearly $13,000 in back wages.
Stephen Harris, who claimed to be an IHI executive but whose voice sounded similar to audio recordings of Davis, told the Record-Chronicle in September that Davis was hospitalized. He said the company had been bought out by another company — also owned by IHI — and would relocate to Dallas instead of Denton. He could not provide the address of any of RanchLand’s distribution centers.
Subsequent investigations by the Record-Chronicle revealed an economic incentive Davis applied for in Decatur earlier this year fell through before the Denton deal after Davis failed to answer questions about the company’s false address and RanchLand financials.
Denton staff stressed that Davis received no money as part of the incentive agreement, since parties to economic development contracts must meet benchmarks before receiving payouts. But other Denton residents saw losses. Internal emails among city staff claimed that Davis owed more than $200,000 in back rent on the building RanchLand occupied.
Harris said IHI Holdings was handling final payouts for vendors and employees while RanchLand was in transition. City staff would review internal vetting processes in the wake of the deal, Economic Development Director Jessica Rogers said. Within three weeks of the RanchLand revelations becoming public, Rogers and Cory Lacy, vice president of economic development, had left the department. Both said the departures were unrelated to the scandal.
New Denton County courthouse opens
In late November, Denton County officials completed a move years in the making. The county’s new administrative courthouse opened to the public after almost three years of construction, about $45 million and a fair share of bumps in the road.
By the end, the project had exceeded its initial timeline by nearly a full year and had gone over budget by roughly $2 million, counting all payments due to contractor Sundt Construction. Questions abounded over the delays, with officials pushing the timeline back on several occasions.
County Judge Andy Eads said the building hit several snags before reaching the finish line, including pandemic challenges and February’s winter storm. He also said there were times the county had to step in to get the result it wanted from the contractor. In one example, he said, an installment of bricks needed to be redone after county officials found they didn’t match properly.
The end result — a four-story, 96,000-square-foot building that houses numerous county offices — was to Eads’ liking. But he left the county’s relationship with Sundt somewhat ambiguous.
“We do have legal advice that we seek as we’re wrapping this up, to make sure the county’s protected and our interests are protected,” Eads said. “We appreciate the work Sundt has done, and we’re glad they submitted a bid. … We want to be a good place to do business, but we’re also balancing that with the fact these are tax dollars. That’s why we do maintain our standards.”
State and local redistricting
None of the several district maps redone in 2021 were safe from criticism.
Maps for the U.S. House, Texas House, Texas Senate, Denton County Commissioners Court and Denton City Council were all accused of being gerrymandered by their opponents while being defended by their creators.
The one outlier is the Denton council district map, which was passed in a split vote by what is popularly considered to be a progressive group of representatives. Every other map was passed by a conservative majority.
The congressional and two state-level maps carved up Denton in what opponents have called an intentional dilution of the city’s voting power. Conservatives and progressives alike have called the new districts a bum deal for locals who want the best chances at representation.
Prison sentence for woman who entered Capitol
A few people who entered the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, had ties to Denton County, but none made the news nationally as much as real estate broker Jenna Ryan, who flew to the Capitol riot from Denton.
Ryan is expected to surrender herself to the Federal Bureau of Prisons after Jan. 3, 2022, to serve a 60-day sentence for entering the Capitol building during the riot earlier this year.
She was arrested by the FBI on Jan. 15 after turning herself in, originally charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds. She first pleaded not guilty but then entered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
Her television interviews and statements on social media led U.S. District Judge Christopher Cooper to give her a prison sentence rather than probation. Cooper also said he knew Ryan’s case was one people were watching closely and that his decision would be important.
“Your statements and media appearances in the aftermath of Jan. 6 I think demonstrate a lack of accountability for your actions,” Cooper said during sentencing. “You played down your role, you’ve been upfront you feel no sense of shame or guilt. … And perhaps most famously, in words you may regret, you said that because you had blond hair and white skin, you wouldn’t be going to jail.”