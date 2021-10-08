Denton County’s likely, but not certain, new House district has its first candidate after longtime local lawyer Richard Hayes announced his candidacy this past week.
Hayes — the founder of the law firm Hayes, Berry, White and Vanzant — said he filed confirmation he’d appointed a campaign treasurer with the Texas Ethics Commission Wednesday.
That form didn’t appear on the ethics commission’s website Friday, but delays between filing and publishing online are common.
Hayes, a Republican from Hickory Creek, intends to run for House District 57, which would be Denton County’s newest state House district if a version similar to this past week’s proposed redistricting map is signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.
The district, in its current form, would include a central strip of Denton County beginning west of Ponder and Dish extending across much of southern and eastern Denton, Oak Point, the Lake Cities and much of Little Elm.
Hayes said he’s heard indication that Robson Ranch, a retirement community in southeast Denton, will ultimately remain in House District 64, which is currently held by state Rep. Lynn Stucky, R-Denton.
“The maps are still preliminary,” Hayes said Friday. “For the most part, I think the design is there.”
He said he didn’t know for sure a new district would pop up in Denton County but he suspected one would based on growth over the past several years.
Hayes, who has served on a variety of boards during his more than five decades in the Denton area, said representing a House district is just the next opportunity for him to serve the community.
He described himself as “just one of those guys that’s been digging ditches” for the past few decades.
Hayes was chairman of the Denton County Republican Party from 1996-2002, is a parliamentarian of the Republican Party of Texas and the Texas State Republican Executive Committee and is a member of the Republican National Lawyers Association.
He currently serves as board member for the North Texas Mobility Corporation and the North Texas State Fair Association. He was appointed as a Texas Woman’s University regent by then-Gov. George W. Bush and served from 1996-2002. He also served on the board of directors of the Denton Public Schools Foundation, among other achievements.
Local growth was one of the chief reasons he mentioned for his candidacy. He said his experience in the community suit him to tackling issues of transportation and education.
He said more roads and physical infrastructure as well as better mass transit options are needed.
“There’s no single vehicle that’ll solve the issues,” he said.
As for education, he sees both more state dollars allocated alongside increased efficiency in use of current budgets as important for improving the state of education in Denton County.
He also placed an emphasis on trade jobs and community colleges. District 57 would likely include the Corinth campus of North Central Texas College but exclude its Denton branch, as well as the University of North Texas and Texas Woman’s University.