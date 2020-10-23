FlashingLights05.JPG

Police car flashing lights.

Ginnings Elementary School was on lockdown around 3 p.m. as a precaution while the Denton Police Department investigates a person with a gun call in the area, police said Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a possible person with a gun call Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of Camelot Street, less than a mile away from Ginnings Elementary. Police said they don't believe there's an ongoing threat and that the incident is isolated.

The lockdown was lifted just before 3:30 p.m.

There's currently large police presence in the area. 

This story will be updated.

