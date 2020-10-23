Ginnings Elementary School was on lockdown around 3 p.m. as a precaution while the Denton Police Department investigates a person with a gun call in the area, police said Friday afternoon.
Police responded to a possible person with a gun call Friday afternoon in the 3800 block of Camelot Street, less than a mile away from Ginnings Elementary. Police said they don't believe there's an ongoing threat and that the incident is isolated.
The lockdown was lifted just before 3:30 p.m.
There's currently large police presence in the area.
POLICE PRESENCE | There is a large police presence in the 3800 block of Camelot St. while officers respond to a possible person with a gun call. It is believed this was an isolated incident, and officers do not believe there is an ongoing threat at this time. pic.twitter.com/5BISICDsqj— Denton Police Dept (@DENTONPD) October 23, 2020
