Ryan High School was temporarily placed under a "lock-in" Wednesday morning as police dealt with an unknown disturbance in an adjacent neighborhood.
Students and staff were able to go about their day as normal, but outside fields were cleared and nobody was allowed to leave the building from 9:40 to 10:10 a.m., according to Denton ISD officials.
"This event was non-school related and based on [an] event in an adjacent neighborhood that did not involve our school or students," said Derrick Jackson, district spokesman, late Wednesday morning.
It is not yet clear what disturbance prompted the brief closure.
