Local senior citizens will gather at the Denton Senior Center on Saturday to wish a longtime friend a very happy birthday.
Locals will celebrate Trent Greene’s 50th birthday with a drive-by party of sorts on 10:30 a.m. on Saturday at the senior center, 509 N. Bell Ave.
Greene, who has a developmental disability, is a well-known visitor at the center, going with his mother, Barbara, who teaches a popular free exercise class at the center. More than 100 people attend the classes. Greene’s friends at the center know he loves special occasion greeting cards, and students in his mother’s class often give them to him.
Friends of Greene are invited to join the drive-by birthday. The drive-by will meet at the senior center at 10:30 a.m. for the caravan. The group will leave at 10:45 a.m. to drive past Greene’s home, where they will hang a bag of cards on his mailbox.