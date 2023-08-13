Carnival in 2022
Carnival rides and midway games are part of the fun at the North Texas Fair and Rodeo, which returns for its 95th season starting on Friday.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC file photo

It’s almost time for the 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo, where visitors can enjoy entertainment including carnival rides, a nightly rodeo, live music, food and drinks and more.

The fair and rodeo will take place at the North Texas Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 26.

Tracy Lawrence in 2019
Country music artist Tracy Lawrence performs at the 2019 North Texas Fair and Rodeo. Lawrence will return to this year’s fair on closing night, Saturday, Aug. 26.

