It’s almost time for the 95th annual North Texas Fair and Rodeo, where visitors can enjoy entertainment including carnival rides, a nightly rodeo, live music, food and drinks and more.
The fair and rodeo will take place at the North Texas Fairgrounds from Friday, Aug. 18, through Saturday, Aug. 26.
Here’s what locals and visitors need to know about this year’s fair, including ticket prices, parking and hours.
Tickets
Tickets for the fair are $20 for Monday through Wednesday entry, $30 on Thursday and $25 on Friday through Sunday. Guests can also purchase a four-day pass for $80 or a season pass for $175.
Children ages 7-12 get into the fairgrounds for $5, and children 6 and younger are free. Seniors, military, first responders and teachers receive a $5 discount with valid ID.
Fair hours
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. on weekdays and at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. The fun keeps going late into the night:
- Friday, Aug. 18 — 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 19 — 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- Sunday, Aug. 20 — 1 to 11 p.m.
- Monday through Thursday, Aug. 21-24 — 5:30 p.m. to midnight
- Friday, Aug. 25 — 5:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 26 — 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Where to park
The fairgrounds is located at 2217 N. Carroll Blvd., behind the Kroger shopping strip on University Drive. Parking is $15 at the fair.
On the fair’s two Saturdays, you can park for free and ride shuttles from First Baptist Church, 1100 Malone St., and Texas Woman’s University, 633 Woodland St. The free shuttle service will run between the parking lots and the fair gates between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.
Fair currency
To pay for food, drinks, carnival rides, petting zoo admission and more, you’ll have to use the fair’s Magic Money digital currency. Attendees can buy and load their Magic Money cards from the fair and rodeo booths located throughout the fairgrounds and at the gates. You can also add money and check your balance using the Magic Money mobile app.
Carnival ride tickets can be purchased individually, or thrill ride fans can opt for unlimited ride armbands, which cost $35 each. Armbands can be purchased at a separate kiosk in the carnival area.
Rodeo Arena
The North Texas State Fair Association has added additional seating — 800 spots — to its popular Coors Rodeo Arena for the 7:30 p.m. nightly rodeo.
Admission to the rodeo show is included with gate admission to the fair. Even with the additional seating, it’s recommended that rodeo fans arrive early to the arena since seats fill up quickly.
New this year, the North Texas Fair and Rodeo will host the Women’s Ranch Bronc Championships on the first two nights, Friday and Saturday, Aug. 18-19.
Music at the fair
Don’t leave the fair after the rodeo — the night’s music headliners will perform immediately afterward.
The fair features country artists and a night of Latin music on two stages, with multiple shows daily.
- Friday, Aug. 18: Aaron Watson
- Saturday, Aug. 19: Scotty McCreery
- Sunday, Aug. 20: La Mafia
- Monday, Aug. 21: Jake Hooker & the Outsiders
- Tuesday, Aug. 22: Carson Jeffrey
- Wednesday, Aug. 23: Kody West
- Thursday, Aug. 24: Gary Allan
- Friday, Aug. 25: Reckless Kelly
- Saturday, Aug. 26: Tracy Lawrence
Parade
Get a taste of what’s in store at the fair with the free parade through downtown at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The parade route will begin at the old Denton High School site, 1007 Fulton St., with parade participants heading toward downtown Denton, circling the Square and then returning to the school parking lot.
Other things to see at the fair
New to the fair this year is the Great American Ag-Ventureland, which will help kids and families learn about agriculture through interactive activities. Other kid-friendly activities include pony rides, a petting zoo, the racing and swimming pigs in the Swifty Swine show, and the Tumbleweed Crossing Wild West comedy and stunt show.
The fair’s livestock shows include cattle, goats, pigs and more animals.
On Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 19-20, the fair will feature a variety of cooking and baking contests in the DATCU Fair Hall.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.