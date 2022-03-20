The number of law enforcement agencies using drones continues to increase. At least five police departments in northern Denton County have drones — even if some of them haven't taken to the skies yet.
The Atlas of Surveillance project’s website shows about a dozen agencies in North Texas use drones; however, some Denton County departments have yet to be added. The Denton County Sheriff’s Office, Little Elm Police Department and The Colony Police Department are all listed as using drones, with Little Elm becoming the first locally in 2019.
Officials with the Denton, Argyle and Corinth police departments said their drones don't have any kind of weapon, and Corinth Police Chief Jerry Garner noted that Texas made it a requirement that drones aren’t weaponized.
Drones used by law enforcement can an optical camera, thermal imaging camera and loudspeaker.
Local police chiefs said this past week that the main reason their departments need drones is to help search for people.
“We had some residents in our town that live on fairly large pieces of land. We’ve received some phone calls in the past about the elderly, looking for them for a welfare check,” Argyle Police Chief Emmitt Jackson said. “Searching by foot would’ve been impractical. Of course, you also have the possibility of missing children, and we’ve had situations where we need to get a view from top of a building or into a backyard without putting an officer back there because maybe someone is armed.”
Krum Police Chief Terry Hargis also mentioned the large fields in the town that could take 30 minutes to an hour to search on foot. While his department doesn’t have a drone, he said they do have the funding for it, so a drone for the department is on the horizon.
“We also plan on using it to assist the Fire Department if they were working a large grass fire or helping another agency if they have something they needed a drone for,” Hargis said.
Police in Argyle and Corinth have drones but have not officially used them yet as pilots are still obtaining licensing through the Federal Aviation Administration.
Corinth police first bought a drone at the end of 2021. Garner said he expects Corinth’s drone to take flight after April 1 after six officers finish training. Along with an ordinary camera, Garner said their unmanned aircraft system has an infrared camera to detect body warmth at night.
“As has happened before, you’re looking for someone maybe lost or ill down in a wooded area and it’s nighttime,” he said. “That camera can tell you there's some bodily warmth and will tell you where it is so you can find out if it’s the person you're looking for.”
Jackson also cited crash surveillance. Sgt. Bryan Cose of the Denton Police Department told Denton City Council in March that a drone for police and fire would help them get a look at crashes from overhead.
Denton police likely used their new drone for the first time March 5 to search for armed robbery suspects, a spokesperson said.
Aubrey, Cross Roads, Hickory Creek, Krum, Lake Dallas, Pilot Point and Sanger police do not have drones. Calls to Pilot Point and Krugerville weren’t returned by Friday afternoon.
Chief Rex Marks in Pilot Point said his department will soon explore getting one, while Lake Dallas Police Chief Alan Sawyer said it’s his goal to get one this year.
“We currently have put a policy in place and are looking at getting officers licensed and trained in order to complete the process,” Sawyer said.
The increasing use of drones has brought concerns about potential misuse and abuse. Cose told the Denton City Council earlier this month that a drone wouldn’t take flight without a supervisor knowing about it, and Garner said the same about Corinth.
It’s very likely that a drone would inevitably fly above private property and even record information, though Cose said it wouldn't be their intention.
“When flying a drone in a public airspace, anything the public can see while flying over in a helicopter is visible by the public,” Jackson said. “There’s no X-ray tech, we’re not going to be seeing through walls.”