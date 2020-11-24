Thanksgiving this year may look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but there are still plenty of places offering food for anyone looking for a meal for the holiday.
Some events from years past won’t hold in-person dinners, but Denton residents can still go pick up some Turkey Day grub — with free meals for those in need, as well as fine dining options for those who aren’t cooking.
Free meal pickups
Thanksgiving Community Banquet
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday at Calhoun Middle School, 709 W. Congress St. Visit thevillagedenton.church/event/thanksgiving-2.
The Village Church Denton’s 34th annual Thanksgiving meal is now a dinner pickup at Calhoun Middle School’s parking lot. The church has scaled down the number of meals served to 500, from the usual 2,000. Meals will be offered first come, first served. Drop by early to make sure you get some turkey, mashed potatoes and more Thanksgiving Day sides.
The Salvation Army of Denton
4:15-5:45 p.m. Thursday, in three shifts, at The Salvation Army of Denton, 1508 E. McKinney St.
Denton’s local Salvation Army has also adjusted its holiday dinner to a to-go style Thanksgiving. Clients as well as other Denton residents can stop by starting at 5:45 p.m. for a choice of ham, steak or turkey, as well as biscuits, corn on the cob and collard greens, to-go only.
The shelter is also prepared to distribute 77 hams and 77 turkeys Wednesday to the community for the holiday through its food pantry from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.
Street Eats Catering
9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, 1350 S. Loop 288.
Street Eats Catering is giving away free Thanksgiving meal plates Thursday morning. Plates will be pre-packaged, to be heated up at home. Meals are first come, first served.
Dine-in restaurant options
Hannah’s Off the Square
11 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, 111 W. Mulberry St.
Call to reserve a seat at Hannah’s Thursday for some casual fine dining of Cornish hens or glazed ham with mac and cheese and cranberry apple chutney for dinner, and pumpkin pie ice cream or apple-pear cobbler for dessert. Call 940-566-1110 to reserve a spot. $89 for adults, $30 for children 10 and younger.
Queenie’s Steakhouse
Noon-9 p.m. Thursday, 115 E. Hickory St.
Queenie’s is taking reservations for lunch and dinner on Thanksgiving. Call 940-442-6834 to reserve a seat for a Thanksgiving special featuring turkey goodness and bourbon chocolate pecan pie.