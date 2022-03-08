Sara Hensley became Denton's interim city manager in the fallout of the winter storm in 2021, and she became the official city manager amid two major lawsuits involving the city.
Despite the need to put out administrative fires, Hensley said she is looking forward to tackling a variety of issues now that she is the fully vested city manager.
Denton's City Council formally offered her the job of full-time city manager on Feb. 22 and approved her contract on March 1, though that news was perhaps overshadowed by primary election day and the city's decision to drop its mask mandate.
Overall, the city spent $24,500 in its search for a full-time city manager.
Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, speaking moments before the City Council unanimously approved Hensley's contract earlier this month, noted she would be the city's first female city manager and alluded to his own status as the city's first Black mayor.
"Thank you for stepping up to what is a very tough job with seven unique and distinct bosses," he said in reference to his fellow City Council members.
Her contract included a base salary of $275,000. Her predecessor, Todd Hileman, was originally hired at a base rate of $250,000 per year in November 2016.
He left the city in February 2021 with a base salary of $278,512 and four weeks of paid time off each year.
Hensley and Hileman both received a $600-per-month vehicle allowance, according to contracts obtained by the Denton Record-Chronicle.
Despite theoretically being the city's top unelected official for just over a year, Hensley said there were some changes she held off from making "because somebody would have had to come back in and make other changes" had she not been selected as city manager.
She said first up would be getting full-time replacements in for various administrative positions.
She offered David Gaines, previously an assistant city manager, the job of full-time deputy city manager just one day after the City Council named her the sole finalist in its nationwide search.
Next up on the appointments to make would be deciding who the city's two assistant city managers should be. As of Tuesday afternoon, Director of Human Resources Tiffany Thomson and Police Chief Frank Dixon continued to serve as the city's interim assistant city managers.
Stuart Birdseye, a city spokesperson, said Hensley now has discretion to hire people who work beneath her in the city's hierarchy. That includes the various city manager roles but does not include other departments, such as legal and internal audits.
"She serves as, essentially, the CEO of the city, and so all organizational hirings and things like that — outside of the [City] Council appointments are her discretion," Birdseye said.
He said internal applications are open for the two assistant city manager jobs and that he expects she'll make those appointments soon.
Asked what she thinks of the city's high rate of turnover among administrators and staffers alike, Hensley said she attributes at least some of that instability to the fact that the city was without a formal city manager for a full year.
Additionally, she said making jobs with the city look attractive to potential employees is important, which includes looking at the full benefit packages offered to employees, as well as Denton's location and other factors.
"For me, I look at all the factors," Hensley said.
That includes the City Council's recent decision to add additional holidays for city staffers.
Short of current employees getting job offers at double their current salary, Hensley said she expects to retain most of the staffers the city currently has.
Also on her to-do list is overseeing completion of the city's shelter for people experiencing homelessness.
"We have to get the [Loop] 288 building open and really work with our nonprofit partners to help people experiencing homelessness," Hensley said.
There also is the matter of finishing up updates to the city's mobility and comprehensive plans that will steer city infrastructure and policies for years to come.