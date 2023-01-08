An active shooter situation is unpredictable and can happen quickly. It could happen at a local church, workplace, school or populated area.
This weekend, the "PRESS — Active Shooter Defense Training" seminar gave attendees an action plan for responding to an active shooter. The seminar, presented by Protect His House, took place Saturday in Denton at the Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites.
Damon L. Jackson, a former police officer with over 17 years of service with agencies including the Dallas, Addison and the Jasper police departments, offered tips related to PRESS — prepare, respond, engage, save lives and survive an active shooter event scenario.
“I'm supposed to share this with other people,” Jackson said. “So, it's my opportunity to share what I've seen, lived through the experience, so hopefully you don't have to do that. That's my goal.”
An active shooter is defined by the FBI as an individual actively engaged in killing or attempting to kill people in a populated area, and recent active shooter incidents have underscored the need for a coordinated response by law enforcement and others to save lives.
Jackson showed data from the FBI's Active Shooter Incidents 20-Year Review, which reported that 333 active shooter incidents took place from 2000 to 2019 nationwide. The FBI reported that 1,062 people were killed by an active shooter and 1,703 were wounded during that time period, and Texas ranked third in active shooters with 25 incidents.
Jackson said the FBI's data does not include shootings in which two or fewer people were killed by the shooter.
In 2013, Congress defined a mass killing as a single event in which three or more people are killed. According to the FBI report, 135 of the 333 active shooter incidents met the “mass killing” definition.
“What does that tell me?” Jackson said. “There are things [active shooter reports] that have happened that we don’t know about.”
Jackson said that active shooters are known to plan their attack by visiting a venue ahead of time. He said it’s easier now for them to get weapons online, as well as body armor, and trends show that more attackers plan to survive the incident.
Jackson said people should know where emergency exits are located — as well as other ways to get out — whenever they go to a public space.
“When I go anywhere, I’m looking at where I can go in and where I can get out,” he said.
He showed video footage of the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting in White Settlement, where a gunman shot and killed two people in 2019.
The Protect His House group focuses on training church staff in the event of an attack, although the seminar is aimed at the general public. Jackson showed the FBI reported that 15 active shooting incidents took place in churches from 2000 to 2019, with 80 people killed and 67 wounded.
As active shootings have increased over the past decade, Jackson said he understands that police can’t always be everywhere and act during an incident. He presented data showing that shootings in which civilians took action against an active shooter had fewer deaths. In contrast, incidents in which bystanders didn’t take action caused more deaths and injuries.
An example of an individual stopping a gunman was the West Freeway Church of Christ shooting. The gunman killed two people and caused other injuries but was shot by a volunteer security guard at the church.
In contrast, the 2016 Orlando nightclub gunman, who was not approached, killed 49 people, with 53 injured.
While each incident was different and unexpected, Jackson said, attendees should have a conversation with family members so they can be prepared to either engage or survive in a shooting.
He recommends that church leaders use a secret code word if someone sees a suspicious person at a facility or on video surveillance.
“We need other people involved to stop those moments and lift the numbers down,” Jackson said.
Jackson recommended that attendees get a license to carry because that course provides information on gun laws and safety. He recommends keeping up with the Texas Penal Code's Chapter 9. The code's Section 9.22 defines when conduct is justified, such as if it's immediately necessary to avoid imminent harm.
Jackson said that even if an individual acted out of necessity, a grand jury could decide whether they followed Chapter 9 of the code while engaging a shooter.
Jackson repeatedly reminded seminar attendees that it’s an individual's choice whether or not to act during a shooting.
Jackson advised the crowd to have situational awareness of the area and see whether there might be more than one gunman. He also said to be aware of the gunman’s weapons and decide whether your firearm may be enough to stop the shooter.
He told the crowd to think about the consequences of engaging a shooter, and to think about your family before acting.
“What if I don't get killed and I get paralyzed?” Jackson said. “I've got to consider all of that before I step into the unknown, understand what I can and can't do.”
