Seminar screen
Seminar instructor Damon L. Jackson shows active stats during "PRESS — Active Shooter Defense Training," a class held Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites in Denton.

 Juan Betancourt/DRC

An active shooter situation is unpredictable and can happen quickly. It could happen at a local church, workplace, school or populated area.

This weekend, the "PRESS — Active Shooter Defense Training" seminar gave attendees an action plan for responding to an active shooter. The seminar, presented by Protect His House, took place Saturday in Denton at the Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites.

Seminar attendees
Damon L. Jackson, left, a former police officer, leads the "PRESS — Active Shooter Defense Training" seminar, giving attendees an action plan on how to respond to an active shooter appropriately, on Saturday at Best Western Premier Crown Chase Inn & Suites in Denton.

