Texans may try to use more electricity than usual this weekend thanks to unseasonably hot weather, according to a statement from the Electric Reliability Council of Texas. The council, which runs Texas’ electrical grid, says the increased demand is expected to continue through Monday.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the high 90s this weekend and into next week in Denton.
As of Friday afternoon, ERCOT has not issued a conservation warning in Texas. The energy council is coordinating closely with the Public Utility Commission, generation resource owners and transmission utilities to ensure they are prepared for the extreme heat, according to the statement.
ERCOT has asked power plants across the region to postpone planned outages and to return from outages already in progress in order to serve Texans this weekend, according to the statement.
Tony Puente, the general manager at Denton Municipal Electric, said ERCOT is lining up generators from power plants across the state to provide additional support to the grid because of the demand it’s forecasting. This may include DME, though Puente said ERCOT has not yet notified the utility if it needs its assistance.
“That hasn’t happened to us,” Puente said. “It may have happened to other generators, but it hasn’t happened to us.”
The Denton Energy Center, one of the largest natural gas-fired power plants in the country, buys power from and sells it to ERCOT, which officials say helps keep rates low for DME customers.
Puente said there are several power plants in Texas doing maintenance on generators around this time of year — including DME, whose generators were expected to be operational by Friday, he said.
If called by ERCOT, Puente said DME will be ready to respond to provide power to the grid.
“Any engine that we have down for maintenance, we have to get it back up and ready to go,” Puente said.
While demand may increase because of the hot weather, ERCOT projects there will be sufficient generators to meet the high demand for electricity, according to its statement.
Puente said ERCOT has been hypervigilant with communication after the criticism received on how ERCOT handled the February 2021 snowstorm.
Puente said the first step ERCOT took is an operating condition notice when weather is anticipated to be above 94 degrees. He said ERCOT then issues an advanced action notice, which basically tells operators to anticipate a deficiency.
“They’re trying to make sure that they that they’re communicating well in advance of any anticipated issues,” Puente said.
Puente said DME has doubled the number of circuits in which outages would be rare. If the worst-case scenario happens, Puente said his team is ready to respond to potential outages.
“What that means is that we have a much larger group of customers that we can now rotate if needed,” Puente said. “Thereby, what it means is for an individual customer, it means fewer and less potential forced outages.”