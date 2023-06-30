Denton cook and bartender Anthony Langston walked into RT’s Neighborhood Bar before the Secret Chef watch party started, and people immediately shouted his nickname: “Lanky!”
He smiled, waved back and started to greet his friends and fans at the bar.
RT’s hosted a Secret Chef watch party where Langston’s friends, family and locals watched the first two episodes of the show Thursday evening.
Langston was selected to participate in Hulu’s new cooking competition for a chance to win the $100,000 grand prize.
Langston said it was the first time for him to see the completed show Thursday evening.
“So, to see the first couple episodes with friends and see things actually come out to fruition, it was pretty awesome,” Langston said.
The show from executive producer and chef David Chang showcases 10 contestants who are isolated in a secret underground kitchen labyrinth connected by a series of conveyor belts.
Instead of having traditional cooking show judges, the participants must rate each other’s final dishes in blind taste tests.
The contestants are guided by a mischievous animated talking hat, Chefy, who tasks the participants with performing a series of cooking challenges.
The crowd cheered during Langston’s introduction on the show as he made a Tex-Mex shakshuka — which competitors in the show praised.
“I’m a home cook — and I’m a cheesemonger by day — and a bartender by night,” Langston says in Secret Chef‘s first episode. “Since I was a child, I spent a lot of time in front of the TV. Some of my favorite people to watch were TV chefs, and my dream is to do that [be a TV chef].”
Langston is the culinary director at Ten:One Artisan Cheese shop in downtown Denton, and he also bartends at East Side.
Langston previously competed in Netflix’s cooking competition Best Leftovers Ever!, where he competed against two other home cooks in Episode 7. He also had a stint with MasterChef, where a casting representative asked him to audition for Secret Chef.
At RT’s, the crowd laughed as Langston accidentally cut himself not once but twice while cutting cabbage in the show.
“It’s a competition — everyone’s going to do great, everyone’s going make some mistakes,” Langston said.
During the first episode elimination challenge, Langston was assigned to a team with Tallahassee, Florida, chef Leon Brunson — a secret at the time.
The twist of the challenge was that competitors could not cook together at the same time — and the team with the lowest score would get eliminated.
Langston and Brunson made Korean bulgogi as they worked together to make the dish. The show got dramatic as Brunson questioned the color of the kimchi, which was pink.
“I think I’m going home,” Brunson said as the show went on a commercial break.
While Brunson may have questioned the color, he was excited that the dish tasted good.
The competitors then rated each other’s dishes anonymously, and the crowd at the bar got tense as Chefy called up Langston and Brunson and another chef team, Alexa Santos and Anthony Bar, to step forward for the highest- and lowest-rated dish of the challenge.
The loudest cheers were at the bar as Langston and Brunson’s dish was rated the highest in the first elimination challenge. Langston put both his arms up in the air and bowed to the bar crowd.
“That’s a way to start the show,” Langston said. “And to see the whole crowd at RT’s behind me was pretty exhilarating.”
All 10 episodes of Secret Chef are now available to stream on Hulu.
