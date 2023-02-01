DME substation Bonnie Brae (copy)

Denton Municipal Electric and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are warning those in the path of winter weather to be on the lookout for hazards like downed power lines, carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

 DRC file photo

Denton Municipal Electric and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are warning those in the path of winter weather to be on the lookout for hazards like downed power lines, carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.

The commission is urging caution in the use of portable generators during power outages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. The odorless, colorless gas can kill those exposed in minutes, and also lead to nausea, dizziness, weakness and unconsciousness.

AMBER GAUDET can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @amb_balam. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags