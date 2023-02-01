Denton Municipal Electric and the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission are warning those in the path of winter weather to be on the lookout for hazards like downed power lines, carbon monoxide poisoning and fires.
The commission is urging caution in the use of portable generators during power outages to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning. The odorless, colorless gas can kill those exposed in minutes, and also lead to nausea, dizziness, weakness and unconsciousness.
DME has had two outages in the last 48 hours, with one related to lightning striking a transformer that impacted three customers for about an hour, and one related to ice intrusion on an underground wire that burned, impacting about 100 customers for an hour.
Maintenance crews have also received calls for service related to electric meters, a vehicle striking a streetlight, and another vehicle taking out to what turned out to be a communication wire, but none resulted in customer power outages.
“Weather conditions are expected to remain the same or worsen slightly over the next few hours but we have line crews staged at our campus to respond to any outages,” DME general manager Tony Puente said in an email. “We shifted all operations to critical maintenance on Monday to ensure our customers have service as quickly as possible and we will remain as such for the duration of this winter event.”
The CPSC cautions consumers to never use generators inside a home or enclosed space, as opening windows or doors will not provide enough ventilation to prevent carbon monoxide buildup. Generators should be run outdoors only at least 20 feet away from a home, operated properly and ideally have a carbon monoxide shut-off safety feature. Charcoal should also never be used in enclosed spaces.
Portable heaters can pose a fire hazard and should be plugged directly into a wall outlet and kept clear of flammable items and water, the commission warns.
Smoke and carbon monoxide alarms should be installed on every level and inside each bedroom of a home, tested monthly to make sure they are working properly.
DME encourages customers to stay home if possible, stay clear of downed power lines and report outages or downed lines to 940-349-7000.
