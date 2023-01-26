NF_19stout2AJ.jpg (copy)

The Denton Black Film Festival is hosting the Technology, Education and Culture Expo alongside its focus on film this year.

 Courtesy photo/Andy Jacobsohn

This year and for the first time, the Denton Black Film Festival is hosting a free two-day Technology, Education & Culture Expo that will showcase technology in culture and in film. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center.

The expo aligns with the festival’s keynote speaker, David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, who will discuss the future of tech on Friday.

