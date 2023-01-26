This year and for the first time, the Denton Black Film Festival is hosting a free two-day Technology, Education & Culture Expo that will showcase technology in culture and in film. Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Denton Civic Center.
The expo aligns with the festival’s keynote speaker, David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, who will discuss the future of tech on Friday.
Attendees can expect technology providers, developers, brands, marketers, gaming designers, innovators, advocates and evangelists. The expo will also showcase the next generation of technology in film and virtual reality.
Featured companies include Playable Media (e-learning), Exposure (gaming), AMP Creative (production, e-learning), Orant Charities (virtual reality) and EarthX (environmental virtual reality).
Harry Eaddy, the festival’s executive director, said the featured companies would discuss technology and share how they innovate in the industry.
“We’re going to have a few companies that I think will be able to just have an impact on people,” he said.
DBFF keynote on the future of technology
When: Jan. 27, 11:30 a.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center
David C. Williams, assistant vice president of automation for AT&T, will be this year’s keynote speaker. Williams has earned numerous accolades and is responsible for hyper-automation and emerging technology to transform customer and employee experience and cost structure for his organization.
Williams will discuss the future of technology in the next five to 10 years.
Experience film in VR and 360 degrees
What: Yankho
When: Jan. 27-28, 10 a.m.
Where: Denton Civic Center
Attendees can experience Yankho, a virtual reality film that follows a Malawian mother’s dreams being altered for her daughter due to the challenge of rural poverty. The film shows commonalities within families, relationships and communities.
The film will be also be available to view from Jan. 29 to Feb. 6 during the extended virtual festival, with a live virtual discussion with its director on Feb. 5.
Free Hackathon for students
When: Jan. 28, 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Where: North Texas Central Texas College, 316 E. Hickory St.
The Celebration of Young Futures Hackathon is bringing in students in fourth through eighth grades from different school districts to engage with drones, video capture and editing, and more as they work together in group challenges. Parents must register to participate.
