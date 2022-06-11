Several photo boards showcasing women that served in the military are on display next to the Texas Veterans Hall of Fame Museum at Golden Triangle Mall.
Ruth Wong gave handshakes and took several photos next to her photo board, which included the date of Wong’s service in the Army. Wong, who resides in Justin, served from 1982-2019.
Wong was one of many veterans who were a part of the women’s veterans day celebration on Saturday.
“It’s awesome to be recognized here,” Wong said. “Finally, women are getting recognized for serving.”
The event included guest speakers Dr. Lena Jackson-Lynch, Mayor Gerard Hudspeth, Flower Mound Mayor Derek France and others who spoke to the crowd about the importance of recognizing women who serve in the military.
Texas Women Veterans Day was first signed into law on June 12, 1948. Gov. Greg Abbott named June 12 as Texas Women Veterans Day on June 9, 2017. Texas has more than 180,000 female veterans.
Jackson-Lynch, who served in the Air Force from 1981-2002, read to the crowd her speech entitled, “When One Door Closes, Another One Opens.”
Lynch’s words celebrated the historical veterans that secretly served in the Revolutionary War. She spoke about Clarissa Harlowe Barton, who risked her life to bring supplies and support to soldiers in the field during the Civil War, which opened the door for Barton to create the American Red Cross in 1881.
Lynch also addressed changes to the country that have allowed women to enlist in the armed forces and serve in a broader capacity during wartime.
“My hope is that we all have a better appreciation, for honoring, celebrating and educating about women veterans’ sacrifices and experiences,” Jackson-Lynch said. “… From one woman veteran to a non-military woman attending today, the doors are opened.”
France told the crowd that there are roughly two million women veterans in the country. France said women veterans experienced a lack of recognition and said that there are barriers and challenges that women veterans have, which include health care access and other services.
“Today is such an important today,” France said. “I am very honored to be here today to remember and honor the brave women who valued our country’s welfare more than their own.”
Wong said her first duty assignment was in South Korea in 1982. Wong, who was a Korean orphan, was able to return to the old orphanage during her service. She returned to Korea in 2010 and was able to pick up her baby pictures from the orphanage.
Wong said joining the army was the best decision she made. It has led to lots of happy memories for her, such as seeing the orphanage and surprising her son after she returned home from Afghanistan.
“I’m very patriotic,” Wong said. “I love the red, white and blue and I wanted to give back to the country that allowed me to be adopted.”
Nikki Perez, who served in the Navy from 1992-99, said it was an honor to be recognized during the event and for her son to witness it. Perez said she didn’t realize how brave it was to serve her country until she was recognized for it.
“I feel validated,” Perez said. “Oftentimes women veterans are ignored. So, this is amazing. It’s a wonderful feeling. I have my son here with me and I had him when I was on active duty. So, it’s wonderful for him to be able to see me be recognized for my time of service.”
The photo boards showcasing Texas women veterans will be on display at Golden Triangle through the end of the month