Updated: February 12, 2023 @ 3:46 am
People cheered during the performances at Andy's Bar on Saturday.
Jasmin Castro, who owns Goddess of Defense, was one of many vendors during the Lovers Lane Market on Saturday evening.
Hosted by Bless Your Bones Boutique, the market allowed locals to stop by to buy Valentine's Day-related items from local vendors, which included sweets, treats, art and more.
Stephanie Hazelhurst, left, and Hailey Perry, right, of Eccentric Eastman Energy at the market.
Sable Breeze sang some tunes during the market.
Valentine’s Day doesn’t fall until Tuesday, but that didn’t stop locals from buying gifts for their partners and from celebrating before the big day.
Locals shopped at Bless Your Bones Boutique Lovers Lane Market, which allowed locals to buy Valentine’s Day-related items from local vendors Saturday at the Denton Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.
Vendors sold items such as sweets, treats, art and more. This included Mandy Marotz and James of Minter of Mandy’s Candies, who sold candy during the market, and Jac’s Dough Shop selling sweets.
Locals then danced, cheered and sang along during artists’ performances during Valloween at Andy’s Bar on Saturday evening.
Now in its third year, the event is a night to dress up, get spooky and celebrate Halloween one more time.
Some locals decided to dress up for the occasion, while others dressed casually to enjoy some drinks and tunes.
Artists sang cover songs from popular singers and bands, which included Zeke Forever performing Lady Gaga cover songs.
A receipt was sent to your email.