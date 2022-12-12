A mix of clouds and sun. High 67F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: December 13, 2022 @ 10:46 am
One person is confirmed dead after a car crash on southbound Interstate 35 at Ganzer Road on Monday night.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith there was one sedan and a semi truck or trailer involved in the crash. Police were dispatched to the crash at about 7:43 p.m.
Beckwith said the victim is male and he was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other injuries or victims. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
Traffic was diverted from the freeway until about 1:26 a.m.
Denton police asked that anyone in proximity to the crash refrain from posting photos or information about the involved vehicles until the deceased’s family is notified.
BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.
