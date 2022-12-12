In the future, federal and state programs that help businesses hire employees with disabilities for less than minimum wage will likely end.
The University of North Texas’ Workplace Inclusion & Sustainable Employment group just landed a five-year grant from the Texas Workforce Commission for $12.7 million to help North Texas businesses to make more room for those employees. The program’s partnership with the commission will create Texas Beacons of Excellence, a program that will lead workers with disabilities into better-paying jobs with more opportunities for advancement.
Cheryl Fuller, the director of the vocational rehabilitation division for Texas Workforce Commission, said some Texans with disabilities work for subminimum wage contracts, employed by private or nonprofit companies.
The U.S. Department of Education Rehabilitation Services Administration was authorized by Congress to establish the Disability Innovation Fund, which is funding the grant. The goal is to fuel partnerships that will move Texas workers with disabilities from subminimum wage work to what Fuller calls “competitive, integrated work.” That means moving workers with disabilities into positions where they interact with other workers who are in similar positions but who don’t have disabilities. Competitive, integrative employment can put workers with disabilities on a career path in typical workspaces, from offices to shops and warehouses.
The Texas Beacons of Excellence is the second grant from the innovation fund. The newly formed program will form a pilot program with six Texas employers that are certified to employ workers with disabilities in subminimum contracts. Fuller said the six pilot programs should serve about 240 workers, effectively helping both the employers and the workers move the workers into better-paying positions with more chance for advancement.
“I think there’s been tremendous progress in the last decade or so to provide opportunities for people working in subminimum wage to move into competitive integrated employment,” Fuller said. “The vast number of people with disabilities in the workforce are making competitive wages, but this is that opportunity to really make some headway on providing pathways and choices for those who remain in subminimum wage.”
UNT WISE teamed up with the Texas Workforce Commission to develop an application and submit a grant proposal. The UNT center has piloted partnerships in the area to employ North Texans with disabilities — for example, the center developed a program that hires workers with disabilities into positions at WinCo Foods.
“So we are just really fortunate in Texas to have such strong university partners,” Fuller said. “University of North Texas is a very strong partner and has been for many years. They’ve run our vocational rehabilitation provider credentialing system, and they may provide the training because of this, and they have just decades of depth and experience working with providers that help people with disabilities prepare for, and obtain and retain employment. We have wonderful partnerships with universities across Texas, and they have a variety of programs that provide education training. And wraparound services to individuals with disabilities that we serve.”
Lucy Gafford, the director of UNT WISE, said the rehabilitation counseling people with disabilities get today got its start in the 1930s, when military veterans returned home with disabling injuries.
“A lot has changed over the last 100 years,” Gafford said. “That’s really where our field in rehabilitation started. And obviously, it has evolved tremendously in the last few years. Anything we’ve done, the intent has always been for good outcomes. And now we know better. We have more data. We understand more. We have more opportunity. And so that’s the bigger picture. What was a good option for you back in the day, now we’re starting to see it might not be a good option today. So we’re trying to make that shift and help employers and help the communities understand what options there are.”
Gafford said Beacons of Excellence will eventually benefit UNT students studying rehabilitation specialties, such as speech pathology, behavior analysis, audiology and the like.
“Students get to come together,” Gafford said. “They learn next to each other and in the process of cross-disciplinary opportunities for research where our faculty use these projects to see what are we doing that’s working, and what’s not — those kinds of things. And then again, the students and faculty are a part of the big picture, which asks how are we making that impact for people with disabilities.”
Gafford said business owners who are interested in hiring workers with disabilities don’t know the services available to them through the workforce’s vocational rehabilitation program.
“Some employers, especially if they have no experience working with a person with a disability, might think integrative employment isn’t something they can do,” Gafford said. “They may not know what opportunities are out there, or even how to begin to ask the right questions to create accommodation. Accommodation is a scary word, because some people start to think that that means money, when the vast majority of accommodations costs less than $500. Research shows that the vast majority of accommodations cost just $500. It’s more about ‘maybe we need to be a little flexible on your in and out times.’”
Texas’ vocational rehabilitation program can provide a rehabilitation specialist who can attend training sessions with a worker. Employers train both, and then the specialist can walk the employee through it to make sure the worker understands it and puts it into action alongside the specialist.
The COVID-19 pandemic showed many employers that accommodations, especially work from home agreements, can be affordable and implemented quickly. Disability advocates have been lobbying companies for years to consider easy shifts that make full-time work accessible to people with disabilities. Many workers with disabilities might have challenges around transportation, but can excel with a computer, internet access and a phone.
Gafford said big corporate names have been recruiting workers with disabilities because the workers can perform, and because they are intentional about workforce diversity.
In five years, Fuller and Gafford said they hope to see more employers committing to hire and promote workers from the commission’s vocational rehabilitation program. They also hope to see more workers in competitive, integrated employment or considering moving into those positions.
“We know the subminimum program isn’t going to be around forever,” Gafford said. “Just look at the practices around disability and work we’ve moved on from over the years. If we know better, we can do better.”
