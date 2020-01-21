- Brent Hall of Ponder has graduated from Harding University in Arkansas with a bachelor's degree in music education.
- Carolyn Harris of Aubrey has graduated from Angelo State University with a master's degree in guidance and counseling.
- Garrett Sawyer of Argyle has graduated from Angelo State University with a bachelor's degree in business.
- Kathryn Teniente of Denton has earned a doctorate in nursing practice from Wilkes University in Pennsylvania.
University notes
JENNA DUNCAN can be reached at 940-566-6889 and via Twitter at @jennafduncan.