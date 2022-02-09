Two more officers in Denton County died in the past week due to COVID-19, Denton County Judge Andy Eads announced Tuesday.
Officer Chris Bardwell, who died Feb. 1, was on the force with the Cross Roads Police Department and Officer John Mestas, who died Monday, served with the Double Oak Police Department. Bardwell was 52 years old and Mestas was 45.
“These are just two of many in the line-of-duty deaths from COVID since this pandemic began,” Eads said. “I just wanted us to all [in] Denton County keep these two officers’ families in your thoughts and prayers.”
The two officers are among a few public safety officials in Denton County who have died from COVID-19. The Denton Police Department said goodbye to Detective Rodney Mooneyham in October and the Corinth Police Department lost Lt. Clint Ventrca in June.
Bardwell was a lifelong Texan born in Dallas on March 2, 1969. His father, Jerry, was a police officer and Bardwell followed in his footsteps. His career began in Huntsville working for the Texas Department of Corrections on death row from 1989 to 1990.
Bardwell’s career continued later on in North Texas as a police officer in Grand Prairie from 1992 to 2014, in Celina from 2014 to 2019 and with Cross Roads Police Department beginning in September 2021, shortly after the department reformed.
In a Facebook post, the Cross Roads department described him as selfless, a Texas Longhorns fan and quick-witted.
“When not working, he loved to spend most of his time with family and friends,” the post reads. “He loved showing off his loving wife, son and daughter. He never missed an opportunity to support them in all activities and made sure to vocalize how proud he was of them any chance he got."
Bardwell is survived by his wife, two children, father, stepfather, two sisters and numerous extended family.
Mestas joined the Double Oak Police Department in November 2021. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and Air Force Reserves. He previously served in the Hillsboro Police Department, Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, Tarrant County Hospital District Police Department and Somervell County Sheriff’s Office.
Mestas is survived by his wife and four children.
