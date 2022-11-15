Jain and Nikrah

High schoolers Lavik Jain and Shivansh Nikhra developed an automated system to detect depressive or suicidal social media posts and alert nearby mental health organizations that the poster might be at risk of suicide.

Suicide is on the rise in Denton County compared to last year, and the Denton County MHMR Center is looking to take preventive action. Now, it has partnered with two Frisco high schoolers who designed an automated system to detect social media users who are at risk.

In 2021, there were 98 suicides in Denton County. Between January and October 2022, there have been 83. This year is estimated to exceed last year as there have already been eight suicides recorded so far in November, said Brittany Waymack, the chief operating officer of the Denton County MHMR Center.

Shivansh Nikhra

Shivansh Nikhra
Lavik Jain

Lavik Jain

BROOKE COLOMBO can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @brookecolombo.

Tags

Recommended for you