Thousands of trucks loaded with hazardous materials rumble along Dallas-Fort Worth highways every day. Experts say they don't know exactly what they carry — or how much.

Toxic inhalants, flammable gases and explosive chemicals are just some of what rolls along DFW-area highways every day. A simple road accident involving an 18-wheeler carrying hazardous materials could put dozens of people, if not whole neighborhoods, at risk.

0
0
0
0
0