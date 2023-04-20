touch-a-truck 2022
People wait in line to get an up-close look at a monster truck during the 2022 Touch-A-Truck even. The family friendly event returns this weekend at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex to support Explorium Denton. 

 DRC file photo

There are a lot of local events that will benefit organizations and Mother Nature throughout this weekend.

This includes attending the Denton Makers Fest to support the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, plenty of eco-friendly and green Earth Day events happening across the city and enjoying some local craft beers during the Little d Brewfest, supporting Denton Rotary.

JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.

