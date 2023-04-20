There are a lot of local events that will benefit organizations and Mother Nature throughout this weekend.
This includes attending the Denton Makers Fest to support the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, plenty of eco-friendly and green Earth Day events happening across the city and enjoying some local craft beers during the Little d Brewfest, supporting Denton Rotary.
Made in Denton
Where: Dan’s Silverleaf, 103 Industrial St.
When: Friday, 8 to 11 p.m.; Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m.; Sunday, 3 to 7 p.m.
Tickets: $40 for a three-day pass; single-day passes cost $15 in advance or $20 at the door
Support the Denton Arts & Jazz Festival by attending the second annual music event benefitting the festival scheduled from Oct. 6-8. Locals will get the chance to listen to local bands and artists throughout the weekend.
Friday’s lineup will include:
- Jenna Clark at 8 p.m.
- Sarah Carrino at 9 p.m.
- Andy Rogers at 10 p.m.
- Squeezebox Bandits at 7 p.m.
- Raised Right Men at 8:30 p.m.
- Isaac Hoskins & the Glass Mountain Orchestra at 10 p.m.
- Phelps Family Band at 3 p.m.
- Little Jack Melody at 4:30 p.m.
- Brave Combo at 6 p.m.
Friday
Where: Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
When: Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
The city will host a scholarly discussion about Quakertown’s history within the context of Southern history after the Civil War.
The Golden Cabaret: Baby Shower
Where: Golden Boy Coffee & Cocktails, 1803 N. Elm St.
When: Friday, 9 p.m.
Tickets: $5
Attend this bi-weekly drag showcase featuring local drag performers during the event in Golden Boy Coffee & Cocktails' Gold Room event space.
Saturday
Where: C.H. Collins Athletic Complex, 1500 Long Road
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; sensory-friendly early access at 9 a.m.
Parents can take their children to touch and climb vehicles of all types, including public service, utility, construction vehicles and more. The cost is free with a $2 suggestion donation that will go to its $15,000 fundraiser goal to support the Explorium Denton.
Meet author Kathleen M. Rodgers
Where: Patchouli Joe's Books & Indulgences, 221 West Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Author Kathleen M. Rodgers will be at the downtown Denton bookstore to discuss her book The Flying Cutterbucks. This will be Rodgers' first in-person bookstore event since the pandemic.
Where: Martin Luther King. Jr. Recreation Center, 1300 Wilson St.
When: Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.
Learn and celebrate Asian and Pacific history, heritage, and ancestors' contributions featuring guest speaker Michael Raisinghani. The official month starts May 1, and recognizes the contributions and influence of Asian Americans and Pacific Islander Americans throughout the month.
Where: Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 2 p.m.
Details: Participants must sign a waiver at the bar before participating.
Enjoy nostalgic games, including a three-legged race, move your hips during a hula hoop contest and show your strength for tug of war. Sorry kids, this is an adult-only event.
Where: North Texas Fairgrounds, 2217 N. Carroll Blvd.
When: Saturday, 3 to 8 p.m.
Tickets: $30 general admission
A general admission ticket includes free parking and 12 craft beer tastings during the event. Little d Brewfest is a Denton collaboration presented by the Denton Rotary Club.
The fairgrounds will also be a drop-off site for the Pilot Knob Rotary Club's lithium-ion battery recycling event for Earth Day. Drop off lithium-ion battery devices at the fairgrounds, while other collection points are available around Denton County for smaller devices and individual lithium-ion batteries.
Sunday
Where: 208 N. Austin St.
When: Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
Hosted by Austin Street Artisans, shop items from a local artisans' market in support of the Denton Music and Arts Collaborative, which supports health insurance subsidies to Denton artists and musicians who otherwise may not have access to benefits.
Where: The Art Room Denton, 721 S. Locust St.
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The Art Room is hosting its first market featuring art vendors. The organization provides a safe, supportive studio environment for adults with mental health issues to explore artistic expression and develop artistic skills.
