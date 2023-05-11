It’s Mother’s Day weekend, meaning it’s a great time to show appreciation to the mother figures in your life, whether that’s through a locally made gift or brunch at a trendy spot.
Locals can stop by several markets to browse or purchase a gifts, including the Denton Art & Performance Collab’s Coffee with Mom Market and M&B Tiny Shop’s Viva la Cultura Market.
Although it is Mother’s Day weekend, there are still plenty of other events locals can attend. This includes a stop on the Denton County Master Gardener Association garden tour.
Friday
Mother’s Day Paper Flower Workshop
Where: The DIME Store, 118 E. McKinney St.
When: Friday, 6 to 8 p.m.
Price: $45 (registration required)
Go the extra mile and create a bouquet of crepe paper poppy flowers to give to your mom for Mother’s Day. The workshop instructors will help attendees create the bouquet of crepe paper poppy flowers. Those who attend will get a 10% store coupon.
Food N’ Fun Friday
Where: North Lakes Recreation Center & Park, 2001 W. Windsor Drive
When: Friday, 5 to 8 p.m.
Start the weekend with a stop by the North Lakes Driving Range on Friday evening to hit all-you-can-hit golf balls. There will also be local food trucks and vendors.
Saturday
Where: Avoca Coffee, 500 Fort Worth Drive, Suite 150
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Stop by the Mother’s Day-themed market to pick up a gift for the mother figure in your life (or for yourself!) hosted by the Denton Art & Performance Collab. The market will include local vendors and a big Mother’s Day gift basket raffle. Proceeds from the raffle will be donated to Denton County Friends of the Family. There will also be live music from The Bret Crow Show, Sable Breeze and Bela Jet.
Where: Salted Sanctuary Soap, 525 N. Elm St.
When: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Stop by Salted Sanctuary Soap in downtown Denton to pick out handmade soap products and home goods.
Where: 317 W. Mulberry St.
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Denton’s weekly community market will have its usual offering this weekend, but various vendors will have special Mother’s Day-related items for sale.
Where: M&B Tiny Shop, 208 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Another market to stop by before Mother’s Day, grab items from Latino and local vendors who will be selling accessories, jewelry, paintings, clothes and more at this boutique off the Square.
DCMGA Garden Tour
Where: Four different addresses on Tour Day
When: Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tickets: Advanced tickets are $15 and $20 on tour day.
The Denton County Master Gardener Association annual tour educates and engages county residents in the implementation of research-based horticultural and environmental practices that create sustainable gardens, landscapes and communities. The tour takes place throughout four different locations in the county.
Indie Author Book Fair
Where: Patchouli Joe’s Books & Indulgences, 221 W. Hickory St.
When: Saturday, noon to 3 p.m.
Various indie authors will be in the cozy downtown Denton bookstore signing and selling copies of their books.
Where: The Bearded Monk, 122 E. McKinney St.
When: Saturday, starts at 6 p.m.
Taste some funky, sour brews during the Bearded Monk’s annual event. DJ Spinn Mo will be dropping the beats.
Sunday
Mother’s Day Brunch at the Chestnut Tree
Where: The Chestnut Tree, 107 W. Hickory St.
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Price: $12 to $70
Treat your mom to brunch during the restaurant’s annual Mother’s Day brunch. The restaurant will offer a three-course meal. Make sure to reserve your spot before going.
Moms play for free
Where: Free Play Arcade, 101 W. Hickory St.
When: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Free Play Arcade will offer free admission for mothers and a $3 mimosa special. Have a blast from the past and play hundreds of retro arcade games in this expanded spot on the Square.
Mother’s Day Mimosas
Where: Denton County Brewing Co., 200 E. McKinney St.
When: Sunday, at 3 p.m.
Stop by the Denton County Brewing Co. for $3 dollar mimosas to celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday afternoon.
