The pizza recipe will stay the same at the Tomato Pizza, the new iteration of Fry Street's beloved The Flying Tomato.
The pizzeria opened in 1984 at the corner of Fry and Hickory Street, and Becky and Robert "Ski" Slusarski bought it in 1996, renaming it The Tomato in ’98. Now their son, Michael, is taking the reins with a new but inspired concept.
Michael Slusarski is set to open a food truck in Denton this spring that will serve pizza by the slice and personal-size, stuffed Chicago-style pizza just like they used to do at the old store.
Michael Slusarski announced yesterday via social media the return of the Tomato and said he got more feedback than he expected.
“It's been quite overwhelming on just the response — like, I was expecting somewhat of a response, but this kind of just blew me out of the water," he said.
"It shattered my expectations."
The Tomato was a popular eatery across the street from the University of North Texas until its closure in May 2007, when the property was sold to developers. The following month, the building was burned due to arson.
Becky and Robert Slusarski opened a pizzeria in Sanger in 2011, but it closed a year later.
Michael Slusarski was born in 1989. He said the original store became his life, as he spent time there from when he was born until it closed.
He remembers being picked up after school, going straight to the restaurant, and spending hours there until one of his parents got off work to take him home.
He’s listened to stories, as well, from former employees and old customers about the original pizza place.
“I absolutely loved being inside that store, seeing kind of how much my parents were involved with the community and how much it meant to a lot of people," Michael said.
He said the idea of bringing the Tomato back has been a four-year process. Before deciding to open, Michael needed to make sure he found the right equipment and food truck, which he's close to completing.
For a new look, he approached local artist Andrew Austin about designing the logo. He wanted a logo that had attitude and nostalgia with a modern twist.
“Then [Austin] sent me this one with the pizza paddle, and I fell in love with it," he said.
Michael Slusarski said that while he hasn’t finalized the menu, he will spice up some stuff by adding new items. He doesn’t have an expected opening date yet.
His parents will be involved in helping him when needed, and he said they're supportive of bringing the Tomato Pizza back to Denton.
“I want to do what my parents did and keep their legacy going,” Michael said.
