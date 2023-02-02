The Tomato Pizza building in 2007
The Tomato Pizza is shown at the corner of Hickory Street and Fry Street in this photo from 2007. 

 DRC file photo

The pizza recipe will stay the same at the Tomato Pizza, the new iteration of Fry Street's beloved The Flying Tomato.

The pizzeria opened in 1984 at the corner of Fry and Hickory Street, and Becky and Robert "Ski" Slusarski bought it in 1996, renaming it The Tomato in ’98. Now their son, Michael, is taking the reins with a new but inspired concept.

tomato pizza logo

The Tomato Pizza's new logo was designed by local artist Andrew Austin. 

