 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

The poet's corner of the Square: Patchouli Joe's welcomes local writers for First Fridays

  • Comments
Patchouli Joe's (copy)
Buy Now

Patchouli Joe’s owners Diane and Joe Mayes host a monthly poetry reading event at the store on the first Friday of the month. The event aligns with Denton's First Fridays.

 DRC file photo

On a fall Friday in 2021, a thunderstorm raged outside the doors of Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences. But inside, it begins to liven up as people drift towards the back of the store, where more than a dozen chairs face a lone mic. There, Joe Mayes, who owns the store with his wife, Diane, stands with a beckoning smile.

“Anybody nervous?” Joe asks.

Patchouli Joe's books
Buy Now

Patchouli Joe's offers a variety of items, from books to coffees and trinkets.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you .

Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

OK

An error occurred