The poet's corner of the Square: Patchouli Joe's welcomes local writers for First Fridays

On a fall Friday in 2021, a thunderstorm raged outside the doors of Patchouli Joe’s Books and Indulgences. But inside, it begins to liven up as people drift towards the back of the store, where more than a dozen chairs face a lone mic. There, Joe Mayes, who owns the store with his wife, Diane, stands with a beckoning smile.
“Anybody nervous?” Joe asks.
“Always,” says Clent Wyatt, a first-time poet, his legs crossed, clutching a thin stack of printer paper.
“Good,” Joe responds. “It’s good to be nervous sometimes.”
Patchouli Joe’s is hosting one of its First Friday poetry readings. Like the name suggests, poets in the community seeking a place for their work convene here every first Friday of the month to present their poems.
After the coating of ice has thawed this week, Joe and Diane are returning to First Friday Poetry Readings tonight, their first event in 2023.
In a city known for its bustling art scene, Patchouli Joe’s is one of the few businesses to have concurrent events specifically for poets and their art. Here, aspiring and established poets can showcase their work in a cozy and welcoming venue.
First Fridays have existed on the Denton Square since 2010. When Joe and Diane opened Patchouli Joe’s off of the Square in May 2021, they took up the tradition and stayed open an hour later but found it wasn’t enough to increase foot traffic. Patchouli Joe’s needed an event big enough to draw in more potential customers.
The event is the brainchild of Stephanie Forester, the bookstore’s social director and Diane’s daughter. Despite Denton’s plethora of art events and open mic nights, Forester found limited spaces dedicated to poetry.
At that point, Patchouli Joe’s had several author reading nights designed to give local book authors exposure, so Forester thought that the poet community could benefit from similar opportunities. Patchouli Joe’s started its monthly poetry readings last August with a night dedicated to the works of UNT English professor Dr. Jehanne Dubrow, who became the first poet to perform there.
“I definitely think we’ve increased opportunities for people to have literary experiences,” says Forester. “I think we’re exposing people to new poetry.”
On that fall night in 2022, Joe introduces himself as the event’s emcee and announces the lineup of poets: a UNT political science student and her year-old poetry book; a stay-at-home dad with a penchant for fantasy novels and spoken word; and a self-described “cheeky” poet and comedian sporting a notebook of newer works and a booklet of poems she aims to publish into a book.
Andrea Tamez, the political science student, steps up to the mic. She holds tightly her book, “An Ode to Us,” which she published in March 2021. She flips through her favorites — each tagged with colorful tabs. She recites a single stanza, cracking with emotion:
“If you asked me to,
I would pluck clouds out of the sky
For you to lay on If you needed…”
The audience, an assembly of friends and strangers, leans in with interest, their eyes trained on her.
Tamez’s love for writing poetry blossomed when she was in middle school, and since then it’s been an emotional outlet for her in the aftermath of a breakup. Poem after poem, she delves into her mental health struggles and the tumultuous journey to healing.
“When I originally wrote the book, I wanted people to relate to it, to not feel alone. I think reading stuff like that gives people the opportunity to hear stories that are similar to theirs, you know?” says Tamez later in an interview.
This is Tamez’s first time performing. Despite the intimidating nature of reciting poetry intended to be read in silence, she says she saw the recitation as a good opportunity to promote her book and be more comfortable reading it aloud.
Tamez notes the pool of family and friends that offered her support, from her friend who took a day off work to come to Tamez’s reading despite the rain to her cousin, Mariana, who was always excited to read Tamez’s poems the moment they were written.
While Patchouli Joe’s offers a new experience for anyone seeking to explore poetry as an art form, it also aims to provide a networking opportunity for unpublished indie poets hoping to get a leg up in an industry where rejection is familiar. Here, there’s no prerequisite to performing — just provide some work samples in the application on their website before the event.
Forester believes Patchouli Joe’s small-town feeling and accessibility filled a void for Denton’s poets.
“I grew up here and love this town, but there hasn’t been a place like Patchouli Joe’s. I’m so glad we’re here now and meeting these needs.”
Still, getting the word out for a poetry reading in September was challenging. Their first poetry reading was populated by fans of Dr. Dubrow’s work, but the subsequent event had little publicity and plenty of performance slots to fill.
“I was like, ‘maybe people aren’t finding the form, I don’t know what's happening,’” says Forester.
With two weeks to spare, applications and inquiries flooded in, thanks to promotions by Denton Writes, a network of local writers.
Since then, Patchouli Joe’s poetry readings have gained steam and caught the attention of writers involved in local poetry organizations.
One such writer is Wyatt, the stay-at-home dad who wants to turn his hobby into a steady flow of income. After five years of performing theatrical poems combined with costumes and props with local artist collective Spider Web Salon, Wyatt says he wants to expand his craft and publish his novels and poetry collections.
He leans toward the mic, his hands nervously pressing against his set of printer paper, where his page-long poems are typed out.
Abandoning any sense of anxiety, Wyatt’s body rocks left and right as he holds out his paper with one hand and gestures wildly with the other. He transforms momentarily into men amid existential crises.
In one poem, he ventures into an apocalyptic modern world; in another, he is a drunk priest disillusioned with the world and the God who created it. The poetic monologue, called “The Weird of God,” was the first poem Wyatt ever performed.
Usually, he would don a priest uniform, with a sheet cake decorated to resemble a computer chip in one hand and a cup of cold brew symbolizing oil in another, serving a parodical communion. Having just decided to perform the night before, Wyatt was too short on time to assemble his costumes and props before the reading night began.
The application to read requires references to prior works, with questions about published works a performer would want to showcase. Wyatt, with no published books to offer, says he felt sheepish and put off filling out the application for almost a month.
“I was like, ‘Whatever,’” says Wyatt. “It doesn't matter if they don't ask me to come … I need to put myself out there more.”
In her search for more poets for the monthly poetry readings, Forester kept an eye out for poets she came across in the local open mics she frequents. Just before the last poetry reading, Forester watched a poetry performance by Audrey Pearsall at Kava Culture Bar’s open mic and was instantly in awe.
“When you watch her, it feels like you’re in it,” says Forester. “She’s wonderful.”
She reached out to Pearsall, offering to book her for last October's Rirst Friday readings’ closing slot. Charmed by the intimate nature of the event and venue, Pearsall continues to perform here to hone her slam poetry skills.
Now, she takes the stage confidently, noting the darker themes of the previous performers before veering the audience into a completely new direction: falling in love.
Her movements are fluid, but her voice is sharp. For some poems, she reads from her notebook, the pages filled from top to bottom with writing. In others, she sets the notebook down and draws her performance from memory.
Pearsall, the comedian and poet with 10 years of experience in the poetry scene and several poetry books in the works, evolved from a newcomer unable to pronounce her words to the performer she is today.
“Now I have a cadence; I have emphasis,” Pearsall says. “That's something I cultivated over time.”
After the last round of applause, the poets and their audience linger in the store, chatting about the performances, hovering between bookshelves before dispersing into the night. Smiles and conversations keep the quaint bookstore buzzing, even after a violent thunderstorm.
Though the bookstore’s tradition is in its beginning stages, Forester has high hopes. As the First Friday poetry readings gain traction, Forester aims to draw in a larger audience and attract established poets in the Denton area.
“There’s so much potential for where we go from here,” says Forester. “The word keeps spreading.”
